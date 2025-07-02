Kevin Durant's Latest Nike Sneakers Are Already 34% Off
Kevin Durant played his last game in a Phoenix Suns uniform during an unceremonious 109-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on April 13. Five days later, Nike officially launched Durant's 18th signature sneaker.
Durant had worn the Nike KD 18 during the final months of the NBA regular season. However, it highlights how Durant's signature sneaker line was hamstrung by his team's lack of success on the court.
Despite the Suns missing the postseason, Durant had two of the ten most-worn sneakers during the 2025 NBA Finals. Even better for shoppers, prices for the Nike KD 18 have already been slashed online.
The Nike KD 18 launched in the "New Timeline" colorway for $170 on April 18. Online shoppers can now buy the launch colorway for $112 (34% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "New Timeline" colorway stands out with an eye-catching mix of Clear Jade, Liquid Lime, and Black. It was meant to serve as a new chapter of Durant's historic career, and it some ways it has successfully done that.
There are additional options for shoppers as the Nike KD 18 is marked down to $132 (14% off) in the "Chain Reaction" and "DMV Drive" colorways on the Nike website.
The "Chain Reaction" colorway sports a low-key design with its blend of Pure Platinum, Summit White, and Wolf Grey. Meanwhile, the "DMV Drive" is an homage to the "Air Bakin" with its Fire Red, Amarillo, and University Gold/Black design.
Each colorway of the Nike KD18 features the same cutting-edge performance technology: a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and breathable mesh upper.
Durant is known for his stamina on the court, and the ultra-lightweight and bouncy Nike KD 18 helps the perennial NBA All-Star stay energized on the hardwood.
So far, six colorways of the Nike KD 18 have been released, with many more scheduled to hit shelves throughout the rest of the year. While deep discounts this early are not a good sign for the Nike KD line, it does spell major savings for athletes and fans.
Plus, Durant's sneaker line will be just fine in the long run. In April 2023, Durant and Nike agreed to a historic lifetime sneaker deal. At the time, Durant became just the third player with a lifetime contract with a footwear company (behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James).
Fans can expect to see Durant start his new chapter with the Houston Rockets in the Nike KD 18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
