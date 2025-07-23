The Adidas Harden Vol 9 "Dynamo" Drops This Weekend
Orange is all the rage for basketball shoes this summer, and no one's signature sneaker line likes to stand out more than LA Clippers guard James Harden.
With the help of adidas, Harden's hoop shoes continue to push the envelope of style and performance. Harden's ninth signature sneaker refuses to blend in on or off of the court.
On Wednesday morning, adidas and Harden debuted the adidas Harden Vol 9 "Dynamo" colorway – a continuation of the Harden franchise and one of the most versatile basketball shoes to date.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Dynamo" colorway drops at 3:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, July 26. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers.
The "Dynamo" colorway sports a Solar Orange upper with adidas' three stripes appearing on the back heel in Core Black. Lastly, the pivot points on the outsole pop off in Collegiate Purple.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 continues to evolve this dynamic franchise with key tech specifications, including a full-length lightboost midsole, which provides lighter and greater energy returns on the court.
Meanwhile, air vents in the grid-mesh ventilation openings enhance breathability and flex. The outsole touts a fragmented radial traction pattern for quick change of direction.
Adidas announced six initial colorways of Harden's ninth signature sneaker back in December 2024. Earlier this summer, the brand unveiled an additional seven styles scheduled to drop throughout the remainder of 2025.
After the release of the "Dynamo," there are just four more colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9 slated to drop:
- September 20: Flamingo Pink (pink).
- October 17: Snakeskin (green and black).
- November 11: Uno Chain (blue and silver).
While adidas is still months away from an official announcement, Harden's tenth signature sneaker is expected to launch in early 2026 for $160 in adult sizes. Currently, there are no official images of the unreleased model.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The adidas Harden Vol 9 is 34% off online.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" sold out online, but shoppers can find them.
Ja Morant takes over New York on the Nike World Tour.
Kobe Bryant's WNBA-themed Nike slides are $42 online.