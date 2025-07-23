Ja Morant Takes Over New York on Nike World Tour
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is known for his dazzling playstyle on the court. But on Tuesday night, Morant kept the Big Apple on its toes. He surprised some of the top high school hoopers at the NYvsNY tournament and then pulled up to a New York Liberty game.
Morant's one day in New York City was part of his Nike World Tour. First, the NBA All-Star arrived at the park, hyped up the crowd, and even gifted sneakers to unsuspecting fans during an unforgettable night of hoops and borough pride.
Lucky fans got their hands on the limited edition Nike Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' colorway. The highly anticipated shoes are the first colorway of Morant's third signature sneaker to drop.
One of the best highlights of the night was when Nike and Morant surprised some of this season's NYvsNY players with an invitation to compete and connect with the future stars of China - in the Mission Rise camp - during the Rise Hoop Party in China.
According to Nike, Morant's presence and support for the rising stars showcased that Nike's NYvsNY is more than a tournament; it's a spotlight for the next generation of talent to perform in front of the sport's best athletes.
To mark the moment, Morant laced up his Nike Ja 3 'NY vs NY' colorway, a bold nod to the streetball legacy and the local energy that drives the tournament.
After Morant left NYvsNY, he hit up the WNBA regular season game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty. Morant linked up with Liberty guard and Nike signature athlete Sabrina Ionescu to swap sneakers.
Morant got a signed pair of the Nike Sabrina 3 'Blueprint' colorway, while Ionescu got an autographed pair of the Nike Ja 3 'NY vs. NY' colorway. It was truly a great night in one of the country's best basketball cities.
Morant's Nike World Tour is far from over, so fans and sneakerheads can expect more exciting developments soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
