Kim Kardashian & Nike launch NikeSKIMS for women athletes
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has teamed up with athletes and professional sports leagues in recent years, but the company just announced a groundbreaking new partnership with Nike.
Designed to sculpt. Engineered to perform: that's the beauty of NikeSKIMS. It is a new brand from two of the most iconic names in sport and style.
The two power players are teaming up to disrupt the global fitness and activewear industry with best-in-class innovation in service of all women athletes — championing their confidence, strength, femininity, and competitiveness like never before.
The new brand merges NIKE, Inc.'s world-class approach to advanced innovation, sport science, and athlete insights with SKIMS' signature style and inclusive solutions for every body — introducing an entirely new look of training and fitness.
With a shared, long-term vision that celebrates every dimension of athleticism, from the elite to the every day, NikeSKIMS will create covetable products meticulously crafted to fit the body's every curve, enhancing its natural form.
"We're energized by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS," says Heidi O'Neill, President of Consumer, Product & Brand, NIKE, Inc.
"This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation. We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy."
The origin of NikeSKIMS is rooted in a desire to bring something new and unexpected to an industry that is craving something different, and to invite a new generation of women into fitness with disruptive product designed to meet their needs in both performance and style.
While exploring options within the NIKE, Inc. portfolio — spanning Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse, along with the ACG and Nike SB brands — SKIMS proposed a shared product line rooted in the brands' commitment to innovation, inclusivity and breaking boundaries.
NIKE, Inc. saw an opportunity for something even bigger, making way for NikeSKIMS. More than a partnership, the new brand will set a new standard in the global fitness and activewear industry with an extensive line of training apparel, footwear and accessories.
The products' design will be both functional and flattering, meeting the unique needs and preferences of women athletes around the world and revolutionizing the way they experience sport and style.
"Over the past five years, SKIMS has redefined the intimates and casual apparel landscape, championing inclusivity and confidence," says Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS.
"Now, by partnering with Nike, the undisputed leader in athletic performance and innovation, we're poised to create a new standard in the activewear market. This partnership will empower individuals to move with confidence and express themselves authentically, merging SKIMS' focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike's relentless pursuit of athletic excellence."
NikeSKIMS' approach to product design is inspired and informed by athletes, sport and the female form, enabling unsurpassed quality so women can move with confidence from the gym, to the studio and in everyday life. To that end, the brand will make its premium-quality and style-forward designs available to all women through extended sizing.
"Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women," says Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS.
"This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We're incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring."
The new brand advances Nike and SKIMS' status as disruptors and their obsession to serve women around the world, drawing on learnings from SKIMS' rapid rise and the NIKE, Inc. history of partnership and advanced innovation.
Both the new brand and NIKE, Inc.'s broader commitment to innovation in service of women reflect an unparalleled five-decade support for women athletes, reinforcing Nike's position as the greatest advocate for women in sport.
"Nike has always had an unrivaled belief in and commitment to women athletes," says Amy Montagne, VP/GM, Nike Women's.
"No footwear or apparel brand delivers the level of support Nike provides to women's sport and movement. With NikeSKIMS, we're deepening that support, listening to the voices of our athletes and women around the world and meeting their needs with a unique and disruptive point of view rooted in strength and style — and fueled by two powerhouse brands known for innovation and cultural disruption."
NikeSKIMS will debut its first collection in the United States at select retail locations and nike.com/NikeSKIMS this spring. A global expansion will follow in 2026 with extension to new markets and retail locations, including wholesale partners.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your apparel and footwear news from the sports world.
