PUMA just dropped Mac McClung's slam dunk contest sneakers
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend was a hit for all of the major sneaker brands. There were no losers in San Francisco, although PUMA definitely enjoyed more limelight than other brands, thanks to Mac McClung.
The two-way guard for the Orlando Magic won his third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk contest title. Best of all, he continues to represent PUMA and highlight the brand's best performance basketball shoes.
During this year's Rising Stars game and Slam Dunk contest, McClung wore the PUMA All-Pro NITRO Elite in the "Color Tie" colorway. Best of all, the shoes just dropped online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
The PUMA All-Pro NITRO Elite "Color Tie" colorway dropped this week for $130 in adult sizes on the PUMA website, the PUMA flagship store, and other select retailers.
The "Color Tie" colorway features an eye-catching mix of PUMA White, Yellow Alert, and Pink Alert that accentuates the silhouette's bold design and cutting-edge technology.
Meanwhile, the PUMA All-Pro NITRO Elite is one of the best basketball shoes the brand has to offer. Elevate your game with PUMA's latest hoops innovation. Featuring NITRO foam for ultimate cushioning, a TPU Formstrip for added support, and a durable rubber outsole for enhanced traction.
The engineered mesh upper (which is made with at least 20% recycled materials) ensures breathability. The performance model is ready to take every move to the next level.
Long before McClung took home his third straight dunk contest trophy, PUMA was on fire this NBA season. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton signed a massive sneaker deal with the brand, and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball's fourth signature sneaker continues to defy gravity.
Basketball fans have just a few more days until the NBA returns; then we can see what PUMA has planned for the final stretch of the regular season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
