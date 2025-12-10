Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic missed a back-to-back against Toronto and Boston earlier this month for the birth of his daughter, but he's off the team's injury report and expected to play on Wednesday night in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals against the San Antonio Spurs.
Doncic returned to action on Dec. 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, playing 38:57 and finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 11 asssists in a Lakers win. The star guard is now averaging 35.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.
With Doncic and LeBron James both off the injury report for this game, the Lakers are set as 5.5-point favorites in the latest betting odds at DraftKings.
Los Angeles is 17-6 this season and holds the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference coming into this matchup. Doncic has appeared in 17 of the team's 23 games, leading L.A. to a 13-4 record in those matchups.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the MVP candidate on Wednesday night.
Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet vs. Spurs
Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (-143)
This season, Doncic is averaging 9.1 assists on 14.4 potential assists per game, and he may be undervalued on Wednesday with this prop set right around his season average.
The Spurs rank just 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and Doncic torched them for 13 assists back on Nov. 5. Overall, the All-NBA guard has nine games with over 8.5 assists, including eight games with at least 10 dimes.
While Doncic may have less playmaking responsibilities with LeBron James back in action, the Lakers are still extremely reliant on the star guard. Doncic has the highest usage rate in the NBA (38.1 percent), which happens to be a career-high. So, the ball is going to be in his hands a ton in this matchup.
I think Doncic is worth a look in this market after he posted a season high in assists in his last matchup with the Spurs.
