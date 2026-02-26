Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Suns)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is dealing with a hip injury that has sidelined him for the last three games. Now, he's set to miss a fourth game in a row -- and his 16th game this season -- when the Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Devin Booker (hip) to miss at least 1 week. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 21, 2026

Phoenix has struggled without Booker this season, going 6-9 in the 15 games that he's missed. The Suns are also down another key piece in Dillon Brooks (hand) for several weeks.

With Booker out of the lineup, the Suns are set as 5.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup, even though they've beaten the Lakers in two of the three meetings between these teams this season.

An All-Star in the 2025-26 campaign, Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. If he misses two more games after the Lakers matchup on Thursday, Booker will be ineligible for awards and All-NBA, as he'll fail to reach the 65-game threshold.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Suns with Booker set to miss a fourth game in a row.

Best Suns Prop Bet With Devin Booker Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Suns Team Total UNDER 107.5 (-105)

The Lakers aren't a good defensive team this season, but they may not matter against the short-handed Suns on Thursday.

Phoenix is averaging just 103.2 points per game when Booker is out of the lineup this season, and things have gotten much worse in their last two matchups with both Booker and Brooks out.

The Suns scored just 77 points on Sunday in a loss to Portland, and they followed that up with an 81-point showing in a loss to Boston on Tuesday. The Suns have scored less than 100 points in six of the games Booker has missed this season, shooting just 42.5 percent from the field overall.

They simply lack shot creation without Booker or Brooks, and I think this line is inflated a little too much because of the Lakers' defensive struggles in the 2025-26 season. L.A. allowed 111 points to Boston's No. 2 offense on Sunday and just 110 points to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

I think it can hold the Suns under this line on Thursday night.

