Kyrie Irving Celebrates Mother's Day With Heartfelt Sneaker Collab
From the first collaboration between ANTA and Kyrie Irving, each shoe has been based on creativity and vision. Continuing their innovative approach, their latest shoe pays tribute to Mother’s Day.
To honor the special day, the ANTA KAI 2 “Mother’s Day,” a deeply personal collaboration between Kyrie Irving and Suraj Kaufman, CEO of Sneaker Room, will be released.
This limited-edition sneaker is the fourth KAI2 colorway, and it pays tribute to “the powerful bond between mother and child, a celebration of love, loss, and healing.”
This bold silhouette captures the power of a mother’s love with a striking red colorway with traces of gold accents. Additionally, the colorway features heart motifs telling a powerful story.
The lateral side displays intact hearts, symbolic of the strength we show the world, and the medial side reveals broken hearts, representative of the grief and healing that we each carry on our journey.
Telling the story with each pair, the ANTA Kai 2 “Mother’s Day”, the left shoe pays tribute to Kyrie’s mother, Elizabeth, with poppy flowers splashes of green and yellow Australia, the country of Kyrie's birth.
Also, the shoe features a musical note, a heart, and a volleyball icon, which were Elizabeth's passions.
The right shoe honors Suraj’s mother, Ellen, with carnations and blue and yellow accents, drawing inspiration from Jersey City, where Suraj was born, and heart icons symbolizing her eternal love.
Also, the midsole, MCMXCVI, and MMVI, an inscription of Roman numerals that mark the years when Elizabeth and Ellen passed away, 1996 and 2006, anchor this tribute in heartfelt memory.
The ANTA KAI 2 “Mother’s Day,” is the sixth collaboration between Kyrie and Sneaker Room, and 100% of proceeds go to the Sneaker Room Foundation.
To celebrate the launch, Sneaker Room is curating the ANTA showroom on May 3. The celebration will have a live DJ, exclusive merch, and giveaways.
Leading up to drop, Suraj and the Sneaker Room team will be driving around Jersey in a one-of-a-kind 2025 INEOS Grenadier, custom-wrapped to mirror the shoes.
The driver’s side honors Elizabeth, and the passenger honors Ellen and their legacies of love embodied in the work of their sons.
The ANTA Kai 2 'Mother’s Day' will be available exclusively in-store at Sneaker Room and online at snkrroom.com. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Nike drops retro Charles Barkley sneakers in Phoenix Suns colorways.
Nike has slashed prices on LeBron James' signature sneakers by 39% in four colorways.
The Nike Kobe 9 Low EM "Mambacita" celebrates Gigi Bryant's birthday.
Law & Order: adidas investigates Anthony Edwards' dunk victims at Timberwolves game.
Reggie Miller trolled Michael Jordan with his sneakers — then Nike called.