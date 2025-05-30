Kyrie Irving's "Triple Black" Sneakers Take Over BETX Weekend
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving and Chinese sneaker company ANTA continue to reimagine what is possible in the footwear industry.
Irving's second signature basketball shoe will take center stage this week during BETX weekend. The ANTA KAI 2 "Triple Black" will be featured prominently as the official shoe of the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game.
ANTA will outfit the teams in the "Triple Black" and "Retro 90s" colorways as part of the activation. Plus, players will wear custom-designed Surgeon x ANTA jerseys, bringing together elite performance, elevated streetwear, and cultural storytelling on one of the year's most electric stages.
Beyond the game, ANTA will have an immersive on-site experience, inviting fans to engage with the KAI 2 line through performance trials, limited-edition drops, and appearances from special guests—all celebrating the intersection of basketball, fashion, and community.
The brand will also host a retail activation at the BET Experience in Los Angeles, offering early access to the KAI 2 Triple Black and exclusive BETX-themed merchandise.
Athletes and fans who cannot attend the event can still buy the ANTA KAI 2 "Triple Black" on May 31 for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com and at select retailers.
The "Triple Black" colorway is a statement piece in stealth mode. Black has always been Irving's most dependable shade, and the Triple Black silhouette is further proof.
The hoop shoes are designed for effortless transition on and off the court. This fan-favorite colorway is reimagined with subtle iridescent green detailing that catches the light and elevates every step. It's more than just black—it's Black Reimagined.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
