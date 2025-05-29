PUMA Unveils Tyrese Haliburton's Signature Logo on Fiery New Shirt
What a year it has been for Tyrese Haliburton. He won a gold medal in the Paris Summer Olympics, left Nike to sign a massive sneaker deal with PUMA, and has led the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals.
Throughout his first season with PUMA, Haliburton has debuted multiple player-exclusive colorways of the brand's performance basketball shoes. PUMA has capitalized on the momentum by releasing the limited-edition kicks to consumers.
While athletes and fans are still awaiting Haliburton's first signature sneaker, PUMA officially unveiled Haliburton's signature logo today on an eye-catching new shirt.
Fans got their first official look at Haliburton's logo on a social media post on PUMA Hoops' social media channel. The post showed a picture of an upcoming t-shirt inspired by Haliburton's "OVERRATE THAT" tweet.
The caption of the post read, "Freshly pressed. Overrate that tees available later today." It was a nod to all the naysayers who have constantly questioned Haliburton's superstar status in the NBA.
Unfortunately, it is not quite available yet. Online shoppers who go to buy the white shirt at PUMA.com will see it is not available for order until 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, June 4. It has a retail price of $40 in adult sizes.
To PUMA and Haliburton's credit, the logo stands out. In an era where so many designs try to blend in with minimalism, the primary "hali" and secondary "th" logos pop with bubbly font.
It has been a season to remember for Haliburton, and there is still more greatness to be achieved. The Indiana Pacers are four wins away from their first-ever NBA Championship.
