The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Year of the Snake" Drops This Week
As the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to join a select group of teams who fought their way back from being down 3-1 in an NBA Playoff series, Anthony Edwards will be doing it in style.
Today, adidas Basketball unveiled the Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Year of the Snake" colorway. It is yet another installment from one of the most popular modern basketball shoes in many years.
Inspired by Edwards' Chinese zodiac, the "Year of the Snake" colorway personifies the quintessential essence of his game—electrifying, futuristic, and, most importantly, fly.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Year of the Snake” launches for $110 in adult sizes on Friday, May 30. The basketball shoes will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and select retailers worldwide.
The eye-catching "Year of the Snake" colorway features Core Black, Almost Pink, and Lucid Fuchsia to help create a mesmerizing snake aesthetic.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
As for the specs, the Anthony Edwards 1 Low comes equipped with an innovative design, precise craftsmanship, and futuristic features tailored for Edwards' above-the-rim game.
One of the many details of the shoe is the Generative Support Wing. This bold and distinct TPU design offers both stability and containment, empowering ballers to make explosive, multi-directional moves in the vein of Edwards with mid-foot breathability.
Also, the new Light Boost provides the maximum energy return on the court while remaining a lightweight shoe that will catapult the performance of today's ballers on the court.
The Herringbone Outsole offers superior traction for cuts, stops, and acceleration, giving ballers the necessary grip to show off their skills on the court.
