Lionel Messi's Adidas Sambas are Available at Foot Locker
Since touching down in South Florida, Lionel Messi instantly infused MLS with star power. The soccer legend has caused casual fans across the country to add Inter Miami's pink and black team colors to their wardrobe.
Much to the brand's credit, adidas has made the most out of Messi's move to America. Messi has been the face of adidas soccer for years but has taken on more casual apparel and footwear collaborations in recent years.
Combining the popularity of the adidas Samba with Messi's global fame, the brand has released multiple colorways of its most recognizable sneakers in pink and black.
After officially launching last Spring, the adidas Samba "Messi" colorways have finally hit shelves at Foot Locker. Online shoppers can buy the kicks in adult sizes ($100) and kid sizes ($75) on the Foot Locker website.
The adidas Samba "Messi" pink and black colorways are inspired by a legend and made for champions. They feature a laceless design that lets fans seamlessly slip in and out of their shoes.
Additionally, these shoes are decked out with a two-piece mid-cut collar that allows more agility and confidence on and off the field.
Lastly, the firm ground outsole and stud configuration let you cut and dribble through defenses at will, while the four-way stretch material delivers an adaptive fit to improve your ball control.
Messi signed a lifetime contract with Adidas in 2017. The contract is estimated to be worth $1 billion. That is great news for soccer fans who cannot get enough of his adidas gear. Plus, MLS is sponsored by adidas, so Messi's presence in America will be felt forever.
