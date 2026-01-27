LISA Headlines NikeSKIMS Spring '26 Collection

LISA of BlackPink is the ultimate multi-hyphenate: a rapper, singer, dancer, actress, and style icon. So, it is perfectly fitting that she embraces her inner ballerina in a new campaign for the NikeSKIMS Spring '26 Collection.

In its Spring '26 Collection, NikeSKIMS debuts its first head-to-toe system of dress. The collection features footwear, apparel, and accessories. Each piece draws inspiration from the modern ballerina and is designed to represent grace in motion and strength in form.

LISA for the NikeSKIMS Spring '26 Collection. | Nike

Release Dates

With the launch of the Spring '26 Collection, NikeSKIMS will be expanding to select markets across Europe and the Middle East, as well as Australia and Korea.

The collection will be available February 5 at nike.com/NikeSKIMS, SKIMS.com/NikeSKIMS, and select Nike, SKIMS, and partner retail locations across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The collection will be available on February 6 in Australia and at the end of February in Korea.

LISA for the NikeSKIMS Spring '26 Collection. | Nike

Important Quotes

"When I'm performing, it's all about looking great while still being able to move and dance," said LISA in a press release. "The NikeSKIMS collection is so comfortable and light that I feel confident wearing it everywhere — from rehearsals to traveling or even relaxing at home. It's easy to move in, looks amazing and fits perfectly into my everyday life."

"This Spring '26 Collection celebrates the timeless poise and elegance of ballerinas but with a distinct modern twist," said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS. "We obsessed every detail — from the soft lines and feminine colors to the premium materials. Each piece is a statement of beauty and allows women to move with confidence and grace."

LISA for the NikeSKIMS Spring '26 Collection. | Nike

Product Details

The new Spring line offers a fresh take on performance silhouettes through five apparel collections across Matte, Stretch Knit, Ribbed Seamless, Weightless Layers, and Woven Nylon.

The Matte collection includes smooth, sculpting pieces with Dri-FIT technology and two levels of compression. Stretch Knit offers styles that are soft to the touch and lightweight with a flattering drape.

The NikeSKIMS Rift Satin. | Nike

The Ribbed Seamless collection includes soft and stretchy ribbed styles with a vintage wash and moisture-wicking tech. Weightless Layers pieces are semi-sheer, ultra-lightweight, and feature quick-dry tech. Woven Nylon offers relaxed third layers designed for softness, function, and movement.

The new NikeSKIMS Rift Satin brings the brand's considered design ethos to footwear. The NikeSKIMS Rift Satin features the iconic tabi-toe design of the original Nike Rift, a sleek strap across the midfoot for quick entry and a secure fit, a soft satin upper material, a minimalist midsole and a textured logo outsole. The NikeSKIMS Rift Satin will be available in two colors, Silt Red and Black.

Pieces from the NikeSKIMS Spring ’26 Collection. | Nike

Campaign Information

Sergio Reis directed the campaign film, which celebrates the grace and strength of motion and form while spotlighting LISA's artistry and passion for movement and dance. Filmed in Paris, the campaign also features professional ballerinas and dancers who helped bring the Spring '26 Collection lookbook to life.

NikeSKIMS offers women a complete system of dress that is built on the strength of both brands. From footwear to foundational pieces and bold silhouettes, every product has been meticulously designed to sculpt and engineered to perform for every body.

