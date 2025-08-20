James Harden's Adidas Shoes Get Premium "Molded Leather" Treatment
LA Clippers guard James Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe is one of the most popular performance basketball shoes on the market. Even better, the adidas Harden Vol 9 is arguably the most versatile shoe that a baller can have on or off of the hardwood.
Adidas is continuing its unstoppable run with the perennial NBA All-Star with an even more premium design of the already luxurious hoop shoe. As teased several months ago, the "Molded Leather" colorway is nearing its official release date.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Molded Leather" colorway drops on Tuesday, August 26, for $160 in adult sizes. It will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers.
The silhouette features black molded leather panels in the upper, complemented by a white tongue and inner bootie. The eye-catching two-tone look features a white heel tab, a semi-translucent outsole, and a full-length Lightstrike midsole.
The outsole is a "Warm Vanilla" color with a radial pattern, providing reliable traction for on-court performance. It adds a lifestyle touch to the otherwise performance-focused sneaker.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 continues to evolve this dynamic franchise with key tech specifications such as a full-length lightboost midsole that provides lighter and greater energy returns on the court. The shoe comes equipped with air vents and grid-mesh ventilation openings to enhance breathability and flexibility.
Lastly, the multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole is ready for quick changes of directions and step-back threes — a staple in Harden's on-court repertoire of unstoppable moves.
More: James Harden wants a "lifetime contract" with adidas.
Harden teased his upcoming 10th signature basketball shoe while on tour in China (which was an absolute movie). However, the adidas Harden Vol 9 still has a handful of exciting colorways scheduled to drop throughout the remainder of 2025.
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, so fans can expect more heat from Harden and adidas. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The top five basketball shoes dropping this weekend.
LeBron James teased an all-gold colorway of the Nike LeBron 23
Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant star in a new ad for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.
Curry Brand launches De'Aaron Fox's second signature sneaker.
Interview: Stephen Curry built a basketball "super shoe" and is taking it on a world tour.