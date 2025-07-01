The Nike Book 2 Leaks Online Before Its Release Date
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe has enjoyed an incredible run. After a slow start with a very limited launch in December 2023, the Nike Book 1 eventually hit its stride and dominated basketball courts for two NBA seasons.
While more colorways of the Nike Book 1 are still scheduled to be released throughout the summer and early fall, fans might have received a sneak peek at what's next for Booker's signature sneaker line.
On Tuesday afternoon, Complex Sneakers shared an Instagram post titled, "Could this be the first look at the Nike Book 2?" Complex shared one grainy, unofficial image and a mock-up of a second colorway. Check out the Instagram post below.
Complex captioned the post, "According to sources, this could potentially be what the Nike Book 2 looks like. What are your thoughts?" Fans in the replies were understandably noncommittal as the leaked pictures do not do the shoe justice.
Currently, there are no official images, tech specs, or release information for the Nike Book 2. Nike is still several months away from officially launching Booker's highly anticipated sophomore sneaker.
However, there is reporting from Sneaker News that the Nike Book 2 will launch in Spring 2026 for $145 in adult sizes. The reporting indicates the Nike Book 2 will feature a mesh upper, Cushlon 3.0 midsole, forefoot Zoom Air, herringbone-inspired outsole, and a ZoomX sockliner.
We will withhold judgment of the Nike Book 2 until Booker himself officially introduces it. Even then, it might require some time to grow on the sneaker community. The Nike Book 1 was panned for being boring and unimaginative, but fans grew to love it.
Luckily for online shoppers, prices for the Nike Book 1 have been slashed online. Shoppers can find Booker's debut hoop shoe at half-price in several popular colorways online at Dick's Sporting Goods. Meanwhile, new styles continue to hit the Nike website and stores.
