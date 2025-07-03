Ja Morant Kicks Off Nike World Tour This Month: Cities, Dates, Details
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has cultivated a massive fan base thanks to his acrobatic dunks and stellar signature sneaker line. Nike plans to grow Morant's presence on the world stage by sending him on an international tour.
On Wednesday, Nike officially announced the "Make Them Watch Tour" with a hype video on social media and a corresponding press release on the brand's website.
This will be Morant's first-ever international tour with Nike, joining a select number of NBA players in the brand's rich history to earn the honor. The mission is to help the next generation of hoopers shape the game in their local communities and discover their sense of style and expression on the court.
The "Make Them Watch Tour" will include stops in four countries throughout the summer. Morant kicks off his global tour on July 18-19 in Augusta, Georgia, with an appearance at Nike Peach Jam, the brand's premier Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) tournament.
Three days later, Morant will travel to New York to celebrate Nike's annual NY vs NY tournament on July 22. Morant had a presence at the annual streetball tournament last summer and will continue to shape the game in the community this month.
After visiting the Big Apple, Morant will take on China from July 25-30. The NBA All-Star will host clinics and training opportunities for local hoopers and future stars in Mission Rise 2025, a program to give talented youth a shot to become the next world-class players.
On July 31, Morant's tour will continue with a stop in Tokyo to connect with local athletes and fans while building a deeper connection with Japanese culture.
Last but not least, Morant's tour will conclude in Manila on August 2. He will invite local high school players to watch his workout and inspire Filipino hoopers of all levels at a "Make Them Watch" exhibition game while in Manila, a hotbed of basketball culture.
In addition to inspiring hoopers to improve their game and find their sense of style on the court, each stop of the "Make Them Watch Tour" will highlight the culture of each city's local art, food, and music scenes.
As teased in Nike's social media post, Morant's international tour will coincide with the launch of his third signature sneaker. Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 during a lopsided loss in the Western Conference Playoffs.
Despite the rough game, athletes and fans loved their first look at Morant's upcoming hoop shoe. The Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" colorway is expected to enjoy a global launch on Friday, August 15, 2025.
While the "Max Volume" is the launch colorway, it will not be the first style to actually hit the streets. The Nike Ja 3 "NY vs. NY" is expected to be released in July 2025.
