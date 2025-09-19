Kevin Durant's Nike Sneakers are 45% Off for a Limited Time
Last season, Kevin Durant unveiled his 18th signature Nike basketball shoe at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. The Nike KD18 was officially launched in April, dropping in several exciting colorways.
However, much has changed over the offseason. The Phoenix Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets, and the Nike KD18 is already heavily discounted online.
The Nike KD18 launched at a retail price of $170 in adult sizes, but is marked down by as much as 45% ($94) in select styles at Dick's Sporting Goods. Significant discounts have also been applied to other colorways.
However, this sales event will not last long. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods is running an extra 25% off on select clearance items. The prices are as marked. The offer is only valid online and runs through Saturday, September 20, 2025.
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down prices for the Nike KD18 in the following colorways: Clear Jade Liquid Lime ($94), Smart City ($86), Chain Reaction ($86), EYBL ($127), Atomic Pink ($140), and Royal Pulse ($140).
Unfortunately, these sales will not last long. The silver lining is that Dick's Sporting Goods will discount the shoes again in the future. Plus, Nike already has ten colorways discounted by 29% online at Nike.com.
Every version of the Nike KD18 features the same top-notch performance technology as other colorways: a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and ultra-breathable mesh upper.
Just as Durant shows no signs of slowing down in the NBA, his signature sneaker line has a bright future. Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike in April 2023 and will continue to be a pillar of the brand's basketball division.
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, so hoops fans can expect more exciting sneakers from Durant and Nike. There is no doubt that the Nike KD18 will hit shelves in more fire colorways and eventually get marked down to a more affordable price for consumers.
