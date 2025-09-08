Mike McDaniel Wore $3,000 Nike Sneakers in Dolphins Loss
The first Sunday of the NFL season was full of competitive games. However, one of the more lopsided matchups was a surprise. The Indianapolis Colts drilled the Miami Dolphins 33-8.
Media and fans can make their own speculations about what the disappointing loss means for the future of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. However, there is no debating that McDaniel showed out with his footwear.
The 42-year-old is widely considered the biggest sneakerhead among NFL head coaches, and yesterday was another example of why McDaniel can't be defeated with his footwear.
McDaniel wore the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh in the 'White' colorway during Sunday's game. The shoes were released in July 2022 for $2,750 (close to $3,000 after taxes and shipping).
But that is a very conservative estimate, assuming McDaniel got the extremely limited edition sneakers at retail price as soon as they were released and just a few months after he was named the Dolphins' head coach. Plus, they were dropped roughly eight months after Abloh's untimely death.
The iconic shoes designed by the late-great Abloh easily fetch more than $10,000 on sneaker resale websites. McDaniel wears a size 13, which is currently out of stock. Larger sizes are going for closer to $15,000-$20,000 on StockX.
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most recognizable silhouettes in footwear. Abloh elevated its style with a luxe LV-stamped leather. Louis Vuitton branding in gold appears throughout, while Off-White branding appears in the form of a small hangtag below the Swoosh and an additional 'AIR' printed on the midsole.
The all-white shoes are one of 47 versions of the Air Force 1 designed by Abloh and is a cherished commemoration of one of the designer's final projects.
Fans wanting a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1s without breaking the bank are in luck. Online shoppers can find the sneakers in a general-release colorway for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Whether the Dolphins can turn it around this season remains unclear, but fans can bet that McDaniel will continue rocking rare kicks on the sidelines of NFL games. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
