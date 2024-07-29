PSA Puts Baseball Card Spin on Bryce Harper's Under Armour Cleats
Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman, Bryce Harper, is playing at a near flawless level this season. The only thing better than the National League All-Star's output has been his footwear.
Earlier this year, Harper debuted his ninth signature cleat - the UA Harper 9. Harper has kept fans on their toes by debuting several player-exclusive colorways that highlight his personality and love for Philadelphia.
During tonight's game against the New York Yankees, Harper is debuting a limited-edition colorway of his cleats. Even better, athletes and fans will get a chance to buy the kicks.
Harper is wearing the UA Harper 9 "Gem Mint." The rare colorway is part a unique collaboration with Under Armour and the top sports card grader PSA.
These one-of-a-kind cleats are engineered to fit for increased comfort and reduced flex pressure with bootie design for locked-in support and feature the official PSA label on the heel.
Built with Under Armour's signature IntelliKnit upper, the cleat is breathable and provides premium stretch and compression where you need it. The holographic shoe details connect back to the card collecting roots of this partnership with PSA.
Online shoppers will be able to purchase these cleats on UA.com starting Thursday, August 1. And wait for it; every pair includes a PSA slabbed schematic card, with 20 random pairs receiving a Harper-signed card.
For all of our readers who also spend way too much time playing MLB The Show 24, these cleats will be available to use in the video game starting now.
Harper and Under Armour have been fun on the field and the sneaker industry this summer. With the Phillies running away from the rest of the field in the National League East, fans can expect to see Harper debut more heat all the way through the fall.
