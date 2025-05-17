Scottie Pippen's Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 "Bulls" Return for NBA Finals
Sneakerheads do not need many reasons to be nostalgic, but with the NBA returning to NBC, it feels just a little bit more like the golden era of basketball and sneakers.
Even better, a legendary hoop shoe for an unsung hero is returning just in time for this year's NBA Finals. The Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 is returning in the "Bulls" colorway for the first time since 2019.
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen helped popularize the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 as part of his vast sneaker catalog. Although it is not Pippen's signature basketball shoe, it is synonymous with the Hall of Famer.
The Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 drops in the "Bulls" colorway on Thursday, June 5. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro basketball shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website and at select retailers.
While no longer considered a performance model, the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 still features a Max Air unit for lightweight cushioning and superior impact absorption. Meanwhile, the Phylon foam midsole provides flexible, lightweight cushioning for a smooth ride.
The "Bulls" colorway features a white leather upper contrasted with black synthetic material for comfort and durability. The red Nike Swoosh logos and Air Uptempo logos remain true to the original shoe.
Meanwhile, Pippen and the Bulls are not the only ones enjoying the return of the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95. Last month, the iconic hoop shoe dropped in the "Lakers" colorway.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher helped carry the model during his team's dynastic run at the beginning of the 21st century. Online shoppers can still find the white, gold, and purple kicks at Foot Locker.
Whether you are an old-school NBA fan from the 1990s or 2000s, everyone can appreciate the timeless appeal of the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
