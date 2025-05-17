Tyrese Haliburton Teases His Signature PUMA Sneakers on Instagram
The Indiana Pacers handled the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, setting up a nice long break before their Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself packing a suitcase with the caption, "Next."
It took some time, but NBA fans eventually caught an Easter egg in the bottom right of the picture. Now, sneakerheads are suspecting something major is in the works between Haliburton and PUMA.
A never-before-seen pair of pink and grey PUMA basketball shoes are strategically placed in a barely visible position. Not much of the silhouette can be seen, but it looks like Haliburton's signature logo appears on the heel.
PUMA has not yet officially announced the launch of Haliburton's signature sneaker line. However, it is on the way soon.
After starting his career with Nike, Haliburton signed a massive sneaker deal with PUMA before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season in October.
Since then, Haliburton has debuted several player-exclusive colorways of the PUMA All-Pro NITRO. We can see enough of the unreleased shoes in Haliburton's Instagram post to know they are not the All-Pro NITRO.
Currently, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson are the only active NBA players who have signature lines with PUMA. Meanwhile, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is the only WNBA player with a PUMA signature line.
The Eastern Conference Finals tips off on May 21, so fans should learn more about Haliburton's mysterious new PUMA sneakers soon.
Athletes and fans can stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
