The Adidas Harden Vol 9 "Jalen Williams" Colorway is 20% Off
For years, NBA fans have been able to count on James Harden to light up the scoreboard every night of the season. Even better, Harden's signature sneaker line with adidas is just as reliable.
While each colorway of Harden's ninth signature basketball shoe has been well-received by the sneaker community, one has stood out above the rest — the adidas Harden Vol 9 "Jalen Williams" or "JDUB" colorway.
During the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Championship run, Williams debuted his player-exclusive colorway of the shoe. Of course, it sold out quickly upon release. But it is now back and available at a discount online.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" colorway dropped on June 6, 2025. The retail price was $160 in adult sizes. However, the shoes have been restocked in most sizes and are available at a discount online.
Currently, shoppers can buy the adidas Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" colorway for $128 (20% off) at adidas.com. These popular performance basketball shoes will sell out again, so hoopers need to act fast to secure a pair.
Consumers who miss out on the restock and sale can will be able to find Williams' shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "JDUB" colorway draws pays homage to Williams' favorite television cartoon show, Pinky & The Brain. It sports a white upper contrasted by Lucid Lime and Lucid Pink. Williams' jersey number appears on the tongue tag and his signature logo appears on the back heel.
Like every other colorway of the adidas Harden Vol 9, the performance technology is top-notch: a grid-mesh ventilation openings on the upper, a full-length lightboost midsole, and a fragmented radial traction pattern on the outsole.
Williams does not yet have his own signature sneaker line. However, adidas has big plans for the rising star. Earlier this year, adidas unveiled Williams' signature logo and they sent him to China this off-season to represent the brand internationally.
Williams has been an adidas athlete since entering the league, and his profile will only rise now that the Thunder are NBA Champions. Fans can expect more heat from Williams and adidas entering the upcoming season.
