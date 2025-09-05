NBA Trainer Chris Brickley's PUMA Basketball Shoes Honor New York
When NBA players need to hone their craft or get in a competitive run, they call one man — Chris Brickley. The go-to skills trainer became one of basketball culture's most influential voices by hustling his way to the top of the sport.
Brickley's grind is relatable for so many New Yorkers, so it is only fitting that he team up with PUMA on a player-exclusive design that pays homage to the city that helped mold him into one of the most sought-after trainers in basketball.
The PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 "Empire Legacy" by Chris Brickley drops today (Sept. 5) for $140 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.
More than another sneaker drop, it's the story of how one man built his legacy. The name "Empire Legacy" makes a statement about building something that lasts.
Inspired by Brickley's personal motto, "Keep Going, Keep Growing", the shoe blends pro-level performance innovation with streetwear aesthetics pulled straight from the hardwoods of Harlem to the asphalt of West 4th.
Speaking from Brickley's Summit Gym, the legendary trainer carved out time from his packed schedule to speak with Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI about his player-exclusive PUMA basketball shoes.
How pleased are you with the final outcome of the PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 "Empire Legacy"?
So I'm super pleased with the outcome of the Puma All-Pro NITRO 2 "Empire Legacy" colorway. It really is exactly how I envisioned it going into my third sneaker. I wanted it to be something that you could wear off the court and on the court.
I really want the materials to be outside the box compared to all of the other All-Pro NITRO 2s, and I was blessed that PUMA let me use leather and let me use two types of suede. So, that was that was the goal, and thanks to PUMA, they made my dream become a reality.
The "Empire Legacy" has deep meaning for you and NYC. What kind of insights did you provide in the design process?
So I wanted the shoe to be deeply rooted with PUMA history and New York City history. So in New York City, there are brown street signs and there are green street signs. The brown street sign stands for a historical landmark, so with the bottom of the sneaker, I have street signs that say Summit (the gym I train out of) and Clyde Frazier, who is a PUMA legend.
As far as the sneaker goes, the aesthetics with the materials from the leather to the suede is exactly what I wanted. PUMA suedes are very historic, so I figured I would put suede on there. The work boots' style laces are a unique twist, also. Thank you to PUMA Hoops for making my dream become a reality.
Do you have a favorite detail in the "Empire Legacy" colorway?
That's a tough question. There's so many favorite parts of the shoe for me, but I would have to give you two favorite details. One being the insole. It has a deli menu from a deli that I used to go to. When I first moved to New York, I would go to the same deli every night for breakfast and dinner.
I call that part of my life the survival days. Secondly, on the back of the sneaker, there's a little wing on the shoe, and it has my signature.
Are you going to try to get any of your NBA or WNBA clients who are also PUMA athletes to wear the shoes?
So to be honest, that's not really my style. I don't like pushing products or things that I'm doing on the players that I work with. If they like the shoe or ask me for it… Sure, I would get it for them. But I wouldn't recommend it or tell them to wear it. I kind of want them to want to wear it.
Last question: Where do these shoes rank among 2025's sneaker releases so far?
This answer is gonna come off a little biased, but in 2025, I would say this is the best sneaker that's come out. I love PUMA Hoops, but I think aesthetically, it's different than anything that they have out. From a comfort standpoint, the nitro foam is so comfortable.
It's dope because you can wear it on the court, but you can also wear it out to a club or a party. In my opinion, you can't get a better sneaker than this!
