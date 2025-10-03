Nike Basketball Announces Elite Trio for Its 2025 NIL Class
A trio of future college and professional basketball stars has joined Nike's exclusive NIL roster, further securing the brand's investment in the next generation of hardwood greatness.
Incoming Oklahoma freshman Aaliyah Chavez, Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, CA.) senior Brandon McCoy, and Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, CA) Tyran Stokes have signed NIL partnerships with Nike. They join a diverse and impactful squad of young stars poised to shape the game for years to come.
According to Nike, these partnerships extend beyond sponsorship—they're career-building collaborations that help athletes create something bigger while shaping the future of the brand and informing how it serves the next generation.
The three players were introduced on Nike Basketball's social media accounts in a playful classroom video where their illustrious stats are put on display.
"The women's game is on the rise, and Nike and its athletes are a huge reason for that growth," said Chavez, the consensus High School National Player of the Year.
"Partnering with Nike to help grow the game even more is really exciting," Chavez continued. "I want to show the next generation of young girls that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve it."
While Chavez is set to make her collegiate debut for the Sooners in a matter of weeks, McCoy and Stokes look to continue to dominate the Southern California high school basketball scene.
"I've had the goal of becoming a Nike athlete written on my wall for two years, so to officially be part of the family means everything to me," said McCoy.
"Knowing I'm backed by an elite program with elite players and great people, on and off the court, gives me even more hunger to go harder, be the best version of myself, and work alongside Nike to use my platform to give back to the youth."
Stokes is ranked the top player in the 2026 Class. He even made his gridiron debut recently, scoring a touchdown in his first game for Notre Dame as a 6'8" wide receiver. Stokes is considering Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, and USC for college.
"Partnering with Nike means I'm joining a team, a family, and a legacy," Stokes said. "I'm going to be surrounded by high-level, talented people who will keep me working hard to be at the top of my game. I also want to work with Nike to connect with young athletes and give feedback on our footwear and apparel — not just from me, but from my community."
The three new signings follow in the footsteps of Nike NIL partners, which include Ace Bailey of the Utah Jazz, Jazzy Davidson of USC, AJ Dybantsa of BYU, Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs, Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon High School, and JuJu Watkins of USC.
