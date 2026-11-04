Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets are off to a great start in the 2026-27 season, winning seven of their first eight games while posting the best net rating in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet’s return has unlocked a Houston offense that struggled in the clutch last season, and the Rockets are No. 2 in offensive rating through eight games (only the Los Angeles Lakers are better).

With the Oklahoma City Thunder dealing with some major injuries, Houston is firmly in the title conversation in the West, and it has a nice test against another contender in the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The injury bug has bit the Timberwolves in a big way this season, as Anthony Edwards (knee) is sidelined for the next two months after undergoing surgery last week. That’s put the Wolves in a tough spot as they look to lock up a top-six spot in the conference.

LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and others are being asked to step up on offense in the coming weeks, and Minnesota is an underdog on the road against this Houston team on Wednesday.

The Rockets won – and covered – against Boston on Monday night, adding to an impressive resume of wins through the first eight games.

Here’s a breakdown of Wednesday’s matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +8.5 (-116)

Rockets -8.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +251

Rockets: -310

Total

220.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MIN), Space City Network, NBA League Pass

Timberwolves record: 5-3

Rockets record: 7-1

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Terrence Shannon Jr. – questionable

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Anthony Edwards – out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Quadir Copeland – out

Julian Phillips – out

Clint Capela – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

LaMelo Ball UNDER 19.5 Points (-111)

I’m fading LaMelo Ball in this matchup, which is one of my favorite prop bets of the day on Nov. 4:

LaMelo Ball has been thrust into a bigger role for the Minnesota Timberwolves with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for the next two months.

Still, Ball has just three games with over 20 points this season, and he’s taking on a tough Houston Rockets defense (No. 6 in the league) on Wednesday. Houston has multiple elite defenders – Amen Thpmpson, Marcus Smart, Tari Eason – it can throw at Ball tonight.

The Wolves guard is shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3, and he’s failed to clear 19.5 points in any game where he’s taken less than 17 shots.

I’m not buying Ball, who is playing just 26.3 minutes per game, against one of the best teams in the West.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Houston has the best net rating in the NBA this season, and it is scoring the ball at a high rate, ranking No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 6 in points per game.

While the Timberwolves’ season-long numbers are still strong – fourth in net rating, eighth in points per game – this team isn’t nearly as dangerous without Edwards in the lineup.

In fact, the Wolves have lost on the road to San Antonio by 10 and at home against Golden State by five without the All-NBA guard. The team’s two wins in his absence were both against one-win teams in the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

I can’t put too much stock into those performances, and the Timberwolves were already a thin team entering the season, especially with Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) sidelined. The guard spot doesn’t have a ton of depth after LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu, and I think the Wolves will struggle against an elite Houston defense (sixth in defensive rating) that features Amen Thompson, Marcus Smart and Tari Eason.

I don’t mind laying the points with the Rockets, who are 7-1 against the spread in their eight games.

Pick: Rockets -8.5 (-104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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