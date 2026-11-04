Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Another upset win on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets improved the Portland Trail Blazers to 5-1 this season, and they’re set as favorites on Wednesday night in Phoenix against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Damian Lillard and the Blazers are looking like a playoff team this season, pulling out road wins over Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers over their first six games after earning the No. 7 seed last season. Lillard’s return from an Achilles injury has been huge for this franchise, and he’s become even more important now that All-Star guard Ja Morant is sidelined multiple weeks with an injury.

Meanwhile, the Suns are off to a terrible start, losing against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night to fall to 1-4 this season. They are the only team in the NBA that has failed to cover the spread in a game, and defense has gone from a top-10 unit last season to dead last in five games this season.

Plus, the Blazers beat Phoenix by 41 points in the season opener, an ominous sign for this Suns season.

Can Jordan Ott’s team turn things around on Wednesday night? Oddsmakers have the Suns as 2.5-point underdogs against the Blazers, and bettors have placed 69 percent of the spread bets and 79 percent of the moneyline bets on Portland.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction as these two Western Conference foes face off for the second time this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers -2.5 (-117)

Suns +2.5 (-103)

Moneyline

Blazers: -155

Suns: +130

Total

227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, BlazerVision, KUNP16, Suns Live, NBA League Pass

Blazers record: 5-1

Suns record: 1-4

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Jayson Kent – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

John Tonje – out

Ja Morant – out

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – out

Rasheer Fleming – questionable

Jordan Goodwin – questionable

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Damian Lillard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)

In today’s edition of SI Betting’s best NBA props column , I explained why Lillard is a great bet against Phoenix:

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard is averaging 19.3 points per game this season, but he’s shooting under 40 percent from the field and just 32.7 percent from 3.

That has led to some lower scoring props for the All-Star, and I think he’s in a great spot to dominate from beyond the arc against the Phoenix Suns. This season, the Suns are dead last in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and 29th in opponent 3s made per game, which propelled Lillard to a huge showing against them in the season opener.

Dame was 6-for-10 from deep in that game, and he still has three games this season with at least three made shots from beyond the arc.

I’ll buy him at this price after a 1-for-5 night from deep in a win over Denver his last time out.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Portland is not only off to a 5-1 start this season, but it has covered the spread in four games as well.

The Blazers are fifth in the league in net rating, and their defense is automatically more dangerous with Morant out, as it opens up more time for Jrue Holiday at guard. The Blazers rank fourth in offensive rating and ninth in defensive rating through the first two weeks while the Suns are 11th and 30th in those categories.

Phoenix’s defense is a major concern, especially since the team’s frontcourt is extremely shaky with Mark Williams out. Second-year big man Khaman Maluach doesn’t look ready, and now he has to take on Portland’s Donovan Clingan.

I think the Blazers will be able to control the glass, and they have a great matchup for their 3-point shooting. Portland averages the third-most 3s per game in the league while the Suns allow the second-most this season.

There hasn’t been anything I’ve liked from Phoenix during this 1-4 start, so I don’t mind laying a few points with the Blazers since they already smoked this Suns team by 41 in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Blazers -2.5 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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