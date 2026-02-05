Scottie Scheffler Had a Completely Relatable and Frustrating Chip at Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler may be the best golfer in the world right now, but he’s just like us—well, sometimes.

Scheffler struggled struggling in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday. Starting on the back nine, the two-time tournament champion was doing O.K. (except for a drive on 14 that rolled into the water) until Hole 18. He landed just outside of the green, setting him for a chip shot to get to the hole.

However, Scheffler didn’t hit the ball hard enough to get up past the little hill on the green. His ball landed and immediately rolled back to essentially the same spot he hit from. Scheffler shook his club out of frustration—we’ve all been there.

For regular players, there something nice about seeing a professional golfer, especially a four-time major champion like Scheffler, struggle here and there.

Golf is hard ... even for the No. 1 player in the world.



He finished with a bogey on Hole 18. He followed the hole up with a bogey and double bogey on the next two holes, before getting a birdie on No. 3 to get back in the groove of things.

Here’s a good summary of how rough his opening round started.

A roller-coaster start for Scottie Scheffler.



The good news? 5 birdies.

The bad news? 4 bogeys and 1 double.



The 2-time champion is T45 @WMPhoenixOpen.



