The Nike Ja 3 Gets Mixed Reviews — Here's What Experts Say
Ever since Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant debuted his third signature sneaker in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, athletes and fans have clamored to get their hands on the new model.
The Nike Ja 3 enjoyed an incredible build-up to its official launch. Morant went on a world tour for Nike, dropping two limited-edition colorways inspired by Atlanta (EYBL) and New York City (NYvsNY).
Finally, the Nike Ja 3 officially launched in the "Light Show" colorway last week, and more fans are getting their hands on the kicks. So far, the reviews have been mixed.
Dr. Zach Thomas, of The Shoe Garage, is a board certified Podiatrist and Foot and Ankle Surgeon who deconstructs performance footwear. In his breakdown of the Nike Ja 3, "Foot Doctor Zach" expressed concerns about Morant's latest signature sneaker.
Foot Doctor Zach describes the laces as "ratty" and was disappointed by the breathability of the shoe. His biggest concern was containment. It was wobbly on the ground, due to "inconsistency with manufacturer."
However, it was not all negative for Foot Doctor Zach. The overall upper construction was not bad, and the shoes have the "double heel counter," which was a positive.
Chris Chase of WearTesters, aka "Nightwing", also provided his first impressions of the shoe, although his full performance review is not yet out. Chase shared Zach's concern about containment, as he noticed his foot rolling over the side of the footbed at times.
Additionally, Chase found the tongue to be too short, and the insole was subpar. However, he was pleased with the shoe's performance. Chase even said, it was a "super solid product for its price."
The legendary sneaker YouTuber even said it was the shoe of the year (so far) thanks to its exciting design, which has animated hoopers and fans for months.
As Chase lamented in his video, it is currently hard to find the Nike Ja 3 in stores. The "Light Show" colorway sold out within minutes of its launch, but the "Price of Admission" (also called "Max Volume") colorway hits shelves next week in adult and kid sizes.
Soon, everyone who wants a pair of Morant's latest signature sneaker should have no problems finding it online or in stores. Then they can give their opinions on this highly anticipated hoop shoe.
