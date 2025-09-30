Nike is Launching LeBron James' 23rd Signature Shoe This Week
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted their annual media day yesterday, and it comes as no surprise that all focus was on the oldest (and most accomplished) player in the NBA — LeBron James.
Not only is James gearing up for his 23rd season, but he is also preparing for the launch of his 23rd signature Nike basketball shoe. James used yesterday's press event to wear the Nike LeBron 23 "The Chosen One and the One Who Chose" colorway (a nod to his son and teammate, Bronny).
Just in time for the NBA season, the Nike LeBron 23 launches this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know about the highly anticipated hoop shoes.
Release Information
The Nike LeBron 23 launches in the "Uncharted" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 3. The shoes will be available in adult ($210) and kids ($165) sizes.
The launch colorway is expected to be a limited release, so fans can try to buy the Nike LeBron 23 "Uncharted" on the Nike SNKRS app.
Additionally, the shoes will be available by launch reservation-only via Foot Locker's website, with pick-up available at the following Foot Locker stores: Ovation Hollywood, 34th Street in New York, Times Square in New York, and the Florida Mall in Orlando.
Shoe Details
The "Uncharted" colorway commemorates James' milestone of becoming the first NBA player to score more than 40,000 points. The silhouette sports an iridescent gold upper with black detailing.
The shoe boasts a premium style with its repeating diamond-patterned that symbolizes the prestige and brilliance James' achievement. Lastly, James' signature appears on the tongues, while "40K" pops off the heels.
According to Nike, the new debut colorway is fit for a king. The "Uncharted" colorway pays tribute to James' status as the greatest scorer of all time, honoring his longevity and sustained greatness.
Tech Specs
The Nike LeBron 23 could be one of the best performance models from James' long-running signature line. Tech specs a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, which Nike calls the pinnacle in lightweight responsiveness.
A new containment system paired with a carbon fiber plate adds stable control for sudden movements on the court. The engineered Flyknit upper and premium bootie lining are lightweight, breathable, and luxurious.
Lastly, the sticky multi-direction traction pattern on the outsole offers a regal court feel to help hoopers stay a step ahead of all opponents coming for the throne.
Nike has already announced several colorways that help tell the story of James' career. Basketball players and fans can count on another exciting year for the Nike LeBron line. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
