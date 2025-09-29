The 10 Best Sneakers of NBA Media Day 2025
Every year, each team hosts their annual NBA Media Day. In addition to fielding questions from the media, players get to put on a fresh uniform and lace up clean sneakers for their photo shoots.
These pictures are crucial for players, as they are used in all media programs and television broadcasts throughout the season. Savvy players and sneaker brands use the opportunity to promote their footwear.
As always, there was plenty of heat from each team's media day. However, some kicks stood out above the rest. Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's rankings for the ten best basketball shoes worn on NBA Media Day 2025.
10. adidas D.O.N. Issue #7
Shoe Details: Cleveland Cavaliers guard wore the Donovan Mitchell wore the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 in the "Lucid Lemon Flash Aqua" colorway. So far, the blue and yellow sneakers have only dropped in grade-school sizes. However, they continue the gradient theme of bright, eye-catching colors.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the adidas D.O.N. Issue # 7 in kid and adult sizes ($60-$120) in adult sizes at adidas.com.
9. adidas Harden Vol 9
Shoe Details: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams debuted a bold colorway of the adidas Harden Vol 9, and it flew under the radar of most media outlets. Williams continues to play a huge role for James Harden's signature adidas sneaker line.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9 for $160 or less in adult sizes at adidas.com.
8. PUMA MB.05
Shoe Details: Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball debuted the PUMA MB.05 "Rock Star" colorway. Ball teased the pink colorway before the launch of his fifth signature sneaker. So far, Ball is hitting all the right notes with his latest hoop shoe.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA MB.05 "Rock Star" colorway in adult and kid sizing ($90-$120) at PUMA.com.
7. New York Knicks' Nike Kobe Rotation
Shoe Details: The New York Knicks did not disappoint with their rotation of Nike Kobe sneakers. Jordan Clarkson wore the Nike Kobe 6 "DeMar DeRozan," Jalen Brunson the upcoming Nike Kobe 6 "Statue of Liberty, Miles McBride the Nike Kobe 6 "Devin Booker," and Josh Hart the Nike Kobe 5 "Mamba League Invitational" colorway.
Shopping Information: All but one of those sneakers are player-exclusive colorways. However, online shoppers can find some of Kobe Bryant's sneakers in stock at Nike.com.
6. Nike KD18
Shoe Details: Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant debuted the Nike KD18 "Halloween" colorway. The shoes sport a black upper with a white hand bones graphic reaching up the shoe.
Shopping Information: The Nike KD18 "Halloween" does not drop until October 21. Luckily, fans choose from several styles of Durant's 18th signature sneaker at a discount at Nike.com.
5. Nike Ja 3
Shoe Details: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant wore the Nike Ja 3 "Price of Admission" colorway. Morant debuted the shoes last year in the NBA Playoffs before they launched earlier this summer (and quickly sold out). Morant's third signature sneaker is clearly among the best new basketball shoes of 2025.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike Ja 3 in adult and kid sizing ($85-$125) at Nike.com.
4. Converse SHAI 001
Shoe Details: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuted an all-white colorway of the Converse SHAI 001. The ultra-clean shoes do not have a release date, but they fit the first day of school vibes of media day perfectly.
Shopping Information: The "BUTTER" colorway of the Converse SHAI 001 sold out upon launch, but there are three family-inspired colorways dropping this week for $130 in adult sizes at Converse, Nike SNKRS, and Foot Locker.
3. Nike Book 1
Shoe Details: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker debuted the Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway. Booker's debut hoop shoe was a smash hit, and he is sending it off on a high note with a beautiful mosaic that incorporates pieces from several colorways.
Shopping Information: The Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway will drop in extremely limited numbers later this year. In the meantime, fans can choose from several discounted colorways of Booker's first signature sneaker at Nike.com.
2. Nike LeBron 23
Shoe Details: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 23 "The Chosen One and the One Who Chose" colorway. The purple and gold sneakers were fit for a "Forever King" entering his 23rd NBA season.
Shopping Information: The Nike LeBron 23 launches on October 3 for in adult and kid sizes ($165-$210) on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.
1. adidas Anthony Edwards 2
Shoe Details: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards debuted the adidas AE 2 "Core Black" colorway in a team photo shoot earlier this week. It was the first look at a new colorway for an unreleased shoe (in classic throwback uniforms for extra points).
Shopping Information: The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 launches in the "With Love" colorway for $130 in adult sizes on October 4 at adidas and select retailers.
