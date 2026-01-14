Tre Mann's Reebok Sneaker Deal is a Slam Dunk

Earlier this morning, Reebok Basketball announced the signing of Charlotte Hornets point guard Tre Mann. The multi-year sneaker deal is a win-win for the two partners.

"I signed with Reebok because I wanted to be different. I thought it would be a perfect throwback brand with AI [Allen Iverson] - I want to bring that back and get everybody wearing Reebok again."

Tre Mann for Reebok. | Reebok

As part of the endorsement deal, Mann will support Reebok brand activation and elevate its performance basketball franchise, The Engine A. The Reebok Engine A ($120 in adult sizes) is the flagship performance basketball shoe for the brand, and is the go-to shoe for most of its players.

In its press release, Reebok described Mann as "one of the smoothest shot-creators in the game, the 6'4" guard from Gainesville, Florida, brings a rare blend of confidence and control to every possession. Known for his versatility, precision, and composure, he continues to elevate his game at the highest level."

Tre Mann for Reebok. | Reebok

Mann's exciting style on and off the court makes him the perfect fit for Reebok. Since Shaquille O'Neal took over as the President of Reebok Basketball in October 2023, the iconic brand has made giant strides in the basketball world.

Most notably, WNBA All-Star Angel Reese's signature sneaker line has been a smash hit for Reebok. However, the brand has steadily built a respectable roster of young players across every level of basketball. Adding Mann to the roster is no gamble; it's a layup for Reebok.

Tre Mann for Reebok. | Reebok

Ahead of the announcement, Mann starred in a splashy photo shoot for Reebok that is reminiscent of the early 2000s, when the brand was near its peak in popularity. With the help of Mann, Reebok remains on the trajectory to be one of the top brands in the basketball world once again.

Mann joins other NBA players, such as Matas Buzelis, Nate Ament, and Dink Pate. In our interview with O'Neal last fall, explained his Moneyball approach to signing undervalued young stars, and so far it has worked for all parties involved.

