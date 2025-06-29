Watch: The Nike Kobe 5 'Caitlin Clark' Commercial is Epic
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was an all-time great on the basketball court and in the footwear industry. He was also adept at storytelling and crafting a narrative that resonated with athletes from all sports.
Bryant played a pivotal role in many of his famous Nike commercials during his playing days. Now, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is carrying the torch for the Nike Kobe line and channeling the Mamba Mentality in new commercials.
On Sunday afternoon, Nike dropped a must-watch video starring Clark for her upcoming Nike Kobe sneaker release. Check out the 40-second social media video below.
Clark channels the Mamba Mentality after lacing up her player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. Dramatic classical music plays in the background of Clark's highlight plays. Even Clark's eyes look snake-like for a brief second.
Nike captioned the post, "When @caitlinclark22 laces her new Kobe 5 Protro PE she steps into a new dimension. Noise fades, focus hits, and all that's left is her drive to dominate. Available 6.30 on SNKRS in select regions."
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, June 30. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other select retailers.
However, online shoppers should expect a challenge when they attempt to buy the sneakers. According to industry insiders, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway is expected to be released in extremely limited quantities.
There is no doubt these highly anticipated basketball shoes will sell out within minutes online. Fans who miss the drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.
Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro features a flexible Air Zoom unit and EKG-inspired traction on the rubber outsole. Additionally, the minimally structured upper is lightweight and supportive.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
