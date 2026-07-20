Liberty vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 20

A marquee matchup between the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings was postponed on Thursday, July 16 due to travel issues for New York, but the WNBA was quick to get it rescheduled for Monday night ahead of the All-Star break.

Dallas is 2-0 against the Liberty this season, and it enters this game on a six-game winning streak behind some All-WNBA, and potentially MVP level play from Paige Bueckers.

The star guard has Dallas in the No. 4 spot in the league standings, and the Wings are an impressive 8-3 at home.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture, as they’re just one game over .500 and hold the No. 7 seed in the league. New York has dropped four games in a row, and it remains without a couple of key rotation players on Monday in Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich.

Despite that, the Liberty are favored on the road in this game, an interesting line since they’ve struggled with Dallas so far in 2026.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the marquee matchup on Monday night.

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -3.5 (-112)

Wings +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Liberty: -175

Wings: +145

Total

173.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Liberty vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, Liberty Live, WWOR-TV

Liberty record: 13-12

Wings record: 17-8

Liberty vs. Wings Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally – out

Marine Johannes – questionable

Leonie Fiebich – out

Wings Injury Report

Alanna Smith – doubtful

Liberty vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Azzi Fudd 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+149)

This season, Azzi Fudd is shooting an impressive 38.2 percent from beyond the arc for Dallas, averaging 13.3 points per game in the process. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has fit seamlessly next to her college teammate Bueckers, and the Wings are reaping the benefits after finishing with the worst record in the W in 2025.

Earlier this season, Fudd made six 3-pointers against the Liberty, but she was 0-for-4 from deep the last time these teams played. Since that game, Fudd has made at least three 3-pointers in three consecutive games, giving her eight games this season where she’s hit this line.

While this is a risky play – hence why it’s set at+149 – I like the matchup for Fudd. The Liberty are 11th in the league in opponent 3s made per game, and they clearly didn’t do a good job against her the first time these teams played, allowing the former UConn star to get 12 shots off from beyond the arc.

Fudd is also available to hit two or more 3-pointers at -198, if you’re looking for a safer play.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Dallas to cover as a home underdog:

Dallas has now won six games in a row, and it’s continuously shown that it needs to be taken seriously as a potential NBA Finals contender.

The Wings already have two commanding wins over the Liberty this season, and Dallas outranks New York in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating through 25 games. So, I don’t understand why the Liberty are favored on the road in this game, especially with two key rotation pieces – Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich – ruled out.

I don’t want to focus on Dallas’ six-game winning streak too much, but it is worth noting that New York has lost four in a row and has been awful against the Western Conference this season.

The Liberty are 13-12 overall, but they’re just 5-9 against teams in the West. On top of that, New York is a league-worst 3-9 against the spread on the road.

Bueckers, Jessica Shepard, Azzi Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale have formed a serious playoff contender in Dallas, and the Liberty have struggled to stay healthy with Sabally, Fiebich and Sabrina Ionescu all missing time.

I like the Wings to win this game, as they’re already an impressive 8-3 at home in 2026. It’s a gift to get them as 3.5-point underdogs on Monday night.

Pick: Wings +3.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .