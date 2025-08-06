Nike Lets Fan Customize Sabrina Ionescu's New Sneakers
Earlier this summer, Nike launched the highly anticipated third installment of Sabrina Ionescu's signature sneaker line. The Nike Sabrina 3 was dubbed the "new go-to sneaker" for hoopers around the world.
Ionescu's latest basketball shoe launched in the "Blueprint" colorway, and Nike has continued the renovation theme with its marketing. We have seen a hilarious new commercial starring NBA legend Steve Nash as well as a total remodel of Barclays Center.
Only two general-release colorways of the Nike Sabrina 3 have dropped, but it is already the fans' turn to redesign their own version of the shoe.
The Nike Sabrina 3 is now available for customization (starting at $165 in adult sizes) on the Nike website. Below are three custom colorways that serve as inspiration for WNBA fans.
Oregon Ducks
There was never any doubt that Ionescu would not only sign with Nike, but become a signature athlete for the Oregon-based brand. Ionescu became a household name and budding sneaker icon during her legendary college career with the Oregon Ducks.
The first two installments of Ionecu's signature line dropped in Oregon-inspired colorways, and there is no reason to believe there will not be another version for the Nike Sabrina 3.
But for Ducks fans who do not want to risk it, they can go ahead and create their own player-exclusive colorway in various shades of green and yellow.
New York Liberty
Since going first in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu has rejuvenated the Liberty. The organization rebuilt itself through player development and smart roster moves.
Nike dropped "Brooklyn's Finest" and "The Bridge" colorways of Ionescu's first two sneakers to honor the Liberty. Fans can take that inspiration and run with it now.
Liberty fans can cook up a green and black design of the Nike Sabrina 3 that is perfect for home or away games.
Team USA
An underrated part of Ionescu's already-legendary career has been her success in international play. Dating back to her high school years, Ionescu has represented Team USA in FIBA and Olympic games.
Just last summer, Nike dropped a "USA" colorway worn by Ionescu during the Olympics. Sneakerheads who missed out on the drop of that patriotic-themed colorway can now one-up the shoes with their own designs.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
