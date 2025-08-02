A'ja Wilson Blocks Ex-Teammates' Request for Free Sneakers
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson has one of the hottest basketball shoes on the market. The Nike A'One has sold out in multiple colorways and is shaping up to be one of the best debut hoop shoes in WNBA history.
In addition to dominating the footwear industry, Wilson is currently leading the WNBA in blocks per game. Wilson is equally powerful in denying requests for free sneakers on social media.
Wilson's former teammate, Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson, recently took her shot on some free kicks only to have her request swatted away. Sole Retriever was able to capture the hilarious exchange on Instagram. Check out the brutal takedown below.
Colson commented on Wilson's Instagram post, "Still waiting on u to send my shoes." Wilson replied, "@sydjcolson Nike.com/gobuyapairyourself should have your size 🫶🏽🙏🏽."
Another one of Wilson's former teammates, Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark, joked in the replies, "@sydjcolson same. Money was sent & accepted. Still nothing."
WNBA fans and sneakerheads jumped in the conversation, reveling in the hilarious exchange between the former teammates.
All jokes aside, the Nike A'One is serious business. It launched earlier in the "Pink A'ura" colorway in May 2025 for $110 in adult sizes and quickly sold out.
The hype for Wilson's first signature sneaker only grew when the world learned Malia Obama helped direct the first commercial for the Nike A'One.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the supply is finally starting to meet the demand. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike A'One in adult and kid sizes at Nike.com.
The Nike A'One is a high-performing basketball shoe at an affordable price. It features a light and breathable mesh upper with a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot for optimal energy return.
Its soft, stable foam combines with a generative traction pattern for support. Lastly, Wilson's star-inspired signature logo provides the finishing touch.
The WNBA season is far from over, so fans can expect more heat from Wilson on the court, in the sneaker industry, and on social media.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
