Kicks

Reebok Redesigned its Most Iconic Shoes for the Golf Course

The Reebok Club C Golf launches on June 12 for $100 in adult sizes.

Pat Benson

The Reebok Club C Golf launches in five iconic colorways.
The Reebok Club C Golf launches in five iconic colorways. / Reebok

On Thursday morning, Reebok unveiled the latest innovation within the Reebok Golf franchise, introducing the Club C Golf Shoes. Reebok has redesigned its legendary lifestyle sneakers, the Club C, for the golf course.

This is the latest exciting announcement within the brand's return to the performance Golf category. Best of all, athletes do not have to wait for the golf shoes to come out.

The Reebok Club C Golf is available today for $100 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can choose from a variety of iconic colorways at Reebok.com.

Side view of white Reebok golf shoes.
The Reebok Club C Golf combines style and performance. / Reebok

Reebok's iconic heritage design and performance innovation are on full display with the Club C Golf. The new on-course spikeless golf shoe is both supportive and durable, as well as stylish and comfortable for the clubhouse.

"Reebok is on a mission to re-invent golf for the new school athlete. The Club C Golf is the perfect option for those looking for premium performance support, while also looking good post-match." said Crushers GC captain and Reebok athlete Bryson DeChambeau.

Tech specs for the Club C Golf include a premium Full Grain Leather Upper and a Terry Lined Collar. Plus, an outsole specifically designed for the course to offer ample traction and grip with a durable 6mm raised lug rubber outsole.

Side view of white and green Reebok shoes.
Bryson DeChambeau touts the Reebok Club C Golf. / Reebok

Reebok Golf is a full-performance footwear and apparel franchise designed for pros and novices alike, paying homage to the brand's legacy while focusing on innovation for the new school athlete.

The franchise includes the Nano Golf, Question Golf, OG Pump Golf, plus a range of men's and women's apparel.

The brand has already made several huge splashes this year with the help of DeChambeau at The Masters and NBA legend Allen Iverson. Best of all, Reebok will only continue to grow in the golf world.

White and red Reebok golf shoes.
The Reebok Club C Golf arrives in men's and women's styles. / Reebok

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.

More Golf Shoes News

Matt Fitzpatrick's Skechers golf shoes pay homage to the U.S. Open.

Sun Day Red has ten last-minute Father's Day gifts for dads who love golf.

Sun Day Red launches its Summer Championship Collection for the U.S. Open.

Adidas Originals makes a stylish comeback to the golf course.

Guilty: Nike mocks Scottie Scheffler's arrest after PGA Championship.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News