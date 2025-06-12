Reebok Redesigned its Most Iconic Shoes for the Golf Course
On Thursday morning, Reebok unveiled the latest innovation within the Reebok Golf franchise, introducing the Club C Golf Shoes. Reebok has redesigned its legendary lifestyle sneakers, the Club C, for the golf course.
This is the latest exciting announcement within the brand's return to the performance Golf category. Best of all, athletes do not have to wait for the golf shoes to come out.
The Reebok Club C Golf is available today for $100 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can choose from a variety of iconic colorways at Reebok.com.
Reebok's iconic heritage design and performance innovation are on full display with the Club C Golf. The new on-course spikeless golf shoe is both supportive and durable, as well as stylish and comfortable for the clubhouse.
"Reebok is on a mission to re-invent golf for the new school athlete. The Club C Golf is the perfect option for those looking for premium performance support, while also looking good post-match." said Crushers GC captain and Reebok athlete Bryson DeChambeau.
Tech specs for the Club C Golf include a premium Full Grain Leather Upper and a Terry Lined Collar. Plus, an outsole specifically designed for the course to offer ample traction and grip with a durable 6mm raised lug rubber outsole.
Reebok Golf is a full-performance footwear and apparel franchise designed for pros and novices alike, paying homage to the brand's legacy while focusing on innovation for the new school athlete.
The franchise includes the Nano Golf, Question Golf, OG Pump Golf, plus a range of men's and women's apparel.
The brand has already made several huge splashes this year with the help of DeChambeau at The Masters and NBA legend Allen Iverson. Best of all, Reebok will only continue to grow in the golf world.
