Roger Federer and On Drop Limited-Edition Sneakers for Laver Cup
How can a 20-time Grand Slam champion be even more successful after retiring from tennis? Ask Roger Federer. In addition to helping create the Laver Cup, Federer has become a force in the footwear industry with On.
Since officially partnering with the Swiss sportswear brand in 2019, Federer and On have signed top athletes and made themselves the go-to choice for a lot of fans. Now, the two partners are paying tribute to the Laver Cup with a limited-edition sneaker drop.
This month, On is celebrating the eighth edition of Roger Federer's iconic Laver Cup tournament—tennis's most stylish showdown—with an exclusive drop designed for fans who live for style.
THE ROGER Clubhouse LC drops in extremely limited quantities for $150 in men's and women's sizes at On.com. True to the brand's growing popularity among tennis fans, the shoes are already selling out in some sizes.
In addition to the limited supply online, the shoes will be available to Laver Cup ticket holders at Chase Center. The release marks a true collector's item—an exclusive way for fans to step into the tournament's energy wherever they are celebrating the international event in the world.
The silhouette is a limited-edition, court-inspired sneaker featuring hidden CloudTec cushioning and a redesigned Speedboard that adds foam underfoot for softer landings and all-day comfort.
With its understated yet premium aesthetic, it is a versatile piece equally at home in the stands or on city streets. Fans can expect to stand out in the Chase Center or at tennis venues worldwide in these rare kicks.
The Laver Cup-inspired colorway features a white upper set atop a Sail midsole, offering a classic take on the lifestyle shoe. On branding, as well as Federer's logo, appears throughout the shoe.
Best of all, there are plenty of details honoring the tournament. The Laver Cup trophy pops off the tongues while "San Francisco 2025" appears on the insoles in metallic silver. Lastly, two pairs of white/blue and white/red laces come with the shoes for fans to represent their team in the competition.
Just as Federer played at a high level during his tennis career, he and On are elevating the footwear industry with shoes that are unmatched in style and quality.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.
More Tennis Shoes News
Burna Boy signs with On as the brand's Clubhouse President.
Nike brings back Andre Agassi's retro tennis shoes for the US Open.
How to buy Coco Gauff's New Balance tennis shoes from Wimbledon.
New Balance dropped an iconic ad after Coco Gauff won the French Open.
Coco Gauff's latest New Balance shoe is meant for everyday use.