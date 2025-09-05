Music Icon Burna Boy Signs with On for Multi-Year Collaboration
Following in the footsteps - literally and figuratively - of multi-hyphenated global icon Zendaya, music superstar and Afrobeats pioneer Burna Boy has joined the On roster of brand ambassadors and collaborators.
The eight-time Grammy nominee has signed a multi-year partnership with the Swiss brand to continue to redefine the intersection of sports performance and lifestyle through product creation and marketing, per On.
Burna Boy will first collaborate with On in the tennis category, building on Clubhouse Nights - On's global event series fusing the sport, music, and art - that have taken place in New York, Miami, and Paris, where he headlined.
"For me, everything I do comes from the same place — music, sport, community, and culture. It's all connected," said Burna Boy. "On gets that. Our partnership is about shaking things up and creating new energy in the world of sports."
Within the launch campaign - and social media film directed by Rollo Jackson - Burna Boy takes on the role as "Clubhouse President" and wears On's The Roger Clubhouse Pro model - the multipurpose tennis shoe named for brand ambassador and co-owner Roger Federer - that blurs the lines between on-court performance and off-court style.
To further celebration the new partnership, On is featuring a collection of Burna Boy's favorite footwear and apparel options, including jackets, polos and multiple shoes from the Roger line.
This campaign follows On and Zendaya unveiling new footwear and apparel as part of their "Be Every You" campaign that includes the Euphoria star's first co-created footwear design, the Cloudzone Moon.
Fans can expect to hear more noise from Burna Boy and On for years to come. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the sports and entertainment worlds and beyond.
