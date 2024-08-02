Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sneakers Drop in Olympics Colorway
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics, much attention has gone to the USA's men's basketball team. However, the women's basketball team might be even more impressive.
Not only is the roster full of WNBA All-Stars impressive, but so are the player's sneakers. Team USA guard Sabrina Ionescu has worn her second signature sneaker, the Nike Sabrina 2, throughout the Paris Olympics.
Luckily for athletes and fans, one of Ionescu's Olympics-inspired hoop shoes has been released to the public. On Friday morning, the Nike Sabrina 2 "United" officially hit shelves. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the patriotic basketball shoes.
The Nike Sabrina 2 "United" was released on Friday, August 2. Online shoppers can purchase the performance hoop shoes for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Unlike other styles, this colorway is not releasing in full-family sizing.
The "United" colorway features a Sport Red upper, College Navy outsole, and white branding on the Swoosh and Sabrina signature logos. The style perfectly matches Team USA's uniforms designed by Nike.
Meanwhile, the performance technology in the Nike Sabrina 2 remains rock solid. It contains a dual-density foam midsole: Nike's newest Cushlon foam gives you a plush underfoot sensation and a firmer Cushlon foam wraps around it to provide stability.
Additionally, the forefoot Air Zoom unit gives extra responsive pop and speed on the hardwood. The model's dynamic internal midfoot containment system with a fit band and stitched cables allows you to control every movement.
Lastly, the modified herringbone pattern called "S-traction," which enables quick changes of direction. The Nike Sabrina 2 is good enough to compete at basketball's highest levels, so it should be an excellent choice for players of all age and skill groups.
Ionescu's first signature sneaker was a smash hit in the sneaker community. Not only was the Nike Sabrina 1 loved by NBA and WNBA players alike, but it was the top-selling shoe on Nike's customization website.
Nike launched Ionescu's second signature sneaker earlier this summer and followed it up with several exciting social media stunts to market the highly anticipated hoop shoe. But competing on the international stage is the best way to promote a blossoming signature sneaker line.
Ionescu and Team USA are well on their way to winning gold in Paris. With that, the Nike Sabrina 2 will become a part of basketball sneaker history. Fans can follow Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
