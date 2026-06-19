Sneak Peek: New Balance's Cleats for NFL Players This Fall

Since reentering the football market in April 2024, New Balance has rapidly signed top talent in the NFL and college.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe all signed footwear and apparel deals with the Boston-based brand.

Josh Allen wears the New Balance Rev iQ cleats. | New Balance

In addition to securing elite players, New Balance has outfitted them in cutting-edge performance gear. Best of all, the brand has made it widely available to amateur athletes as well.

Following the launch of New Balance's latest football cleats earlier this season, the brand has introduced fresh new colorways across its football lineup. Below is look at the new lineup, and the models each player is expected to wear on Sundays this fall.

New Balance Rev iQ

New Balance Rev iQ cleats. | New Balance

The New Balance Rev X is available for $170 in adult sizes on NewBalance.com. Athletes can choose from several colorways, including: Castlerock/Slate Grey, Afterglow, Tangerine Heat, and Black/Dark Silver Metallic.

Jalen Milroe wears the New Balance Rev iQ. | New Balance

The Rev iQ is designed to provide support and comfort for the game-changing speed of skill position players. The lock-in feel of a low-cut collar and gusseted tongue provides a secure, reliable fit.

A flexible soleplate and strategically layered stretch zones allow for the foot to flex naturally when needed most. The FitWeave technology for a personalized, adaptive fit.

Jeremiyah Love wears the New Balance Rev iQ. | New Balance

Allen, Milroe, and Love are expected to wear the New Balance Rev iQ in league-approved colorways. "They feel fantastic," said Allen in a statement. "Extremely comfortable. Especially, the extra width in the toe box."

New Balance Rev X

New Balance Rev X cleats. | New Balance

The New Balance Rev iQ is available for $130 in adult sizes on NewBalance.com. Athletes can choose from several colorways, including Raincloud/Slate Grey, Tangerine Heat, Afterglow, Team Red/White, and Team Royal/White.

The silhouette is promoted as a trusted performer with a locked-in feel and flexible design for natural movement and breakaway plays. Engineered for elite skill-position players, it features Fit Weave technology and an anatomically engineered design that delivers a personalized-feeling fit.

Marvin Harrison Jr. wears the New Balance Rev X. | New Balance

Love and Harrison Jr. are expected to wear New Balance Rev X in league-approved colorways. "You don't have to break them in too much," said Harrison Jr. "You put them on your feet, and you're ready to go."

The 2026 NFL season is still over two months away, but athletes and fans can expect more exciting news from New Balance as the new campaign approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.