The 10 Best Basketball Shoes of March Madness (So Far)

Ranking the top ten basketball shoes of the 2025 NCAA Basketball tournaments.

Pat Benson

Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew wears the Nike Kobe 9 Low "Think Pink" colorway.
Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew wears the Nike Kobe 9 Low "Think Pink" colorway. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Today is the last day of March, but the madness is still far from over. Fans can look forward to the Final Four of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments next weekend.

While we eagerly await the conclusion of the college basketball season, now is the perfect time to take a quick inventory of the best sneakers worn on the court through the first few rounds of the Big Dance.

Below are the ten best basketball shoes of March Madness (so far) presented by Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.

10. Air Jordan 39

Kiki Rice dribbles the basketball.
UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice wears the Air Jordan 39. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Player: UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice.

Shoe: The Air Jordan 39 "No Alteration" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 on the Nike website.

9. Nike Kobe 5

Red and black Nike Kobe sneakers.
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg wears the Nike Kobe 5. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images


Player: Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg.

Shoe: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "Year of the Mamba" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sneakers on the resale website StockX.

8. Nike Sabrina 2

Pink and blue Nike sneakers.
Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson wears the Nike Sabrina 2. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images


Player: Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson.

Shoe: The Nike Sabrina 2 in the "Doernbecher Sophia" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out sneakers on StockX.

7. Nike G.T. Cut 3

The Arizona Wildcats' Nike sneakers.
The Arizona Wildcats wears the Nike G.T. Cut 3. / William Purnell-Imagn Images


Player: The Arizona Wildcats.

Shoe: The Nike G.T. Cut 3 in a player-exclusive "Arizona" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 on the Nike website for $134 and up.

6. Nike Kobe 6

Kara Lawson during practice.
Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson wears the Nike Kobe 6. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


Coach: Duke Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson.

Shoe: The Nike Kobe 6 "All-Star Sail" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the sold-out sneakers on StockX.

5. adidas Dame 9

White and pink adidas sneakers.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington wears the adidas Dame 9. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images


Player: Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington.

Shoe: The adidas Dame 9 in an unreleased colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose multiple general-release colorways of the adidas Dame 9 on the adidas website for $120 and under.

4. Jordan Luka 1

Blue and orange Jordan Luka sneakers.
Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh wears the Jordan Luka 1. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images


Player: Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh.

Shoe: The Jordan Luka 1 in a player-exclusive "Florida" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Luka Doncic's latest Jordan Brand sneakers on the Nike website.

3. Nike Ja 2

White and green Nike sneakers.
Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba wears the Nike Ja 2. / IMAGO / Newscom World


Player: Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba.

Shoe: The Nike Ja 2 in a player-exclusive "Oregon" colorway.

Shopping Information: dsOnline shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike Ja 2 for $120 and less on the Nike website.

2. Nike Mac Attack

Tom Izzo reacts during a game.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo wears the Nike Mac Attack. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


Coach: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

Shoe: The Nike Nike Mac Attack "Travis Scott" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out sneakers on StockX.

1. Nike Kobe 9 Low

Pink and white Nike Kobe sneakers.
Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew wears the Nike Kobe 9 Low. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images


Player: Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew .

Shoe: The Nike Kobe 9 LowProtro in the "Think Pink" colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the unreleased sneakers on StockX.

