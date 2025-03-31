The 10 Best Basketball Shoes of March Madness (So Far)
Today is the last day of March, but the madness is still far from over. Fans can look forward to the Final Four of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments next weekend.
While we eagerly await the conclusion of the college basketball season, now is the perfect time to take a quick inventory of the best sneakers worn on the court through the first few rounds of the Big Dance.
Below are the ten best basketball shoes of March Madness (so far) presented by Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.
10. Air Jordan 39
Player: UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice.
Shoe: The Air Jordan 39 "No Alteration" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 on the Nike website.
9. Nike Kobe 5
Player: Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg.
Shoe: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "Year of the Mamba" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sneakers on the resale website StockX.
8. Nike Sabrina 2
Player: Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson.
Shoe: The Nike Sabrina 2 in the "Doernbecher Sophia" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out sneakers on StockX.
7. Nike G.T. Cut 3
Player: The Arizona Wildcats.
Shoe: The Nike G.T. Cut 3 in a player-exclusive "Arizona" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 on the Nike website for $134 and up.
6. Nike Kobe 6
Coach: Duke Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson.
Shoe: The Nike Kobe 6 "All-Star Sail" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the sold-out sneakers on StockX.
5. adidas Dame 9
Player: Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington.
Shoe: The adidas Dame 9 in an unreleased colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose multiple general-release colorways of the adidas Dame 9 on the adidas website for $120 and under.
4. Jordan Luka 1
Player: Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh.
Shoe: The Jordan Luka 1 in a player-exclusive "Florida" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Luka Doncic's latest Jordan Brand sneakers on the Nike website.
3. Nike Ja 2
Player: Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba.
Shoe: The Nike Ja 2 in a player-exclusive "Oregon" colorway.
Shopping Information: dsOnline shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike Ja 2 for $120 and less on the Nike website.
2. Nike Mac Attack
Coach: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.
Shoe: The Nike Nike Mac Attack "Travis Scott" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out sneakers on StockX.
1. Nike Kobe 9 Low
Player: Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew .
Shoe: The Nike Kobe 9 LowProtro in the "Think Pink" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the unreleased sneakers on StockX.
