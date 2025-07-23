Spike Lee's 2012 "Obama" Jordan Brand Sneakers Have Returned
Some sneakers take on legendary, even mythical status in the footwear world. One of those highly coveted pairs of kicks is the Jordan Spizike High "Obama" colorway.
In 2012, Spike Lee gifted a pair of his signature Jordan Brand sneakers to President Obama in the White House. The shoes were packed in a custom wooden box featuring the presidential seal and Michael Jordan's signature — a perfect gift from a Jordan Brand ambassador to a Chicago Bulls fan.
The Jordan Spizike High "Bordeaux" (often referred to as the "Obama" colorway in the sneaker community) dropped in February 2012 for $175 in adult sizes. Of course, the general-release version did not come with the special shoe box or an Oval Office picture with the president.
After 13 years, the iconic kicks are making a return with slight variations to meet modern fashion standards. The Jordan Spizike Low "Bordeaux" dropped earlier this month for $165 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
The main difference between the two versions of the Jordan Spizike "Bordeaux" colorways is that the new version features a low-top design. Secondly, the eyestays have changed from yellow to blue.
But the new version of the lifestyle sneaker retains much of the same identity as the 2012 original: a Neutral Grey upper complemented by shades of Surf Blue, Dark Shadow, and Varsity Maize.
Will the Jordan Spizike Low "Bordeaux" sell out? It seems unlikely. While the legendary film director and New York Knicks superfan is well-respected in the footwear world, his signature sneakers are usually easy to purchase at retail price.
The reason is that the Spizike combines elements from five classic Air Jordans to create one super-sneaker. Most sneakerheads are traditionalists and prefer the original Air Jordan models untouched.
However, that is good news for fans of the original kicks who have waited over a decade for a retro release. They should have no problem finding them online and capturing that mythical pair of kicks that has eluded them for so long.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.
