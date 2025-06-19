Trae Young Teases the Unreleased Air Jordan 40
Jordan Brand knows all about censoring shoes. It is part of the origin story for the Air Jordan sneaker line. The NBA banned Michael Jordan's red and black basketball shoes, and Nike turned it into a marketing masterclass.
Currently, Jordan Brand is halfway through its year-long "40 Years of Greatness" celebration. Jumpman is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 in the lead-up to the Air Jordan 40 later this year.
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young might already be taking the Air Jordan 40 for a test drive on the practice court. Young has posted pictures of himself training on Instagram, but with his basketball shoes blurred out.
Fans and sneaker news outlets alike jumped on the pictures of Young training in secret sneakers. Unfortunately, all that can be made out from the pictures is that Young is wearing a white and black colorway.
Currently, there are no official details for the Air Jordan 40. The performance model is expected to launch in Fall 2025 for $200 in adult sizes. But fans must wait on official images and tech specs.
Michael Jordan's signature basketball sneaker line is in good hands as the world's best men's and women's hoopers are now the torchbearer for the line.
UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice debuted the Air Jordan 38, while Jordan Brand officially introduced the Air Jordan 39 ahead of last year's Summer Olympics in Paris.
Could Trae Young be the lucky player to debut the Air Jordan 40? It is possible. Last September, Young's signature sneaker deal with adidas ended. The NBA All-Star quickly inked a new contract with Jordan Brand.
Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, Young wore the Air Jordan 39 in various player-exclusive and general-release colorways. Some styles showed love to his Oklahoma Sooners, while others paid homage to the city of Atlanta's rich culture.
Online shoppers can find the Air Jordan 39 marked down in multiple general-release colorways on Nike.com. However, the shoe is nearing the end of its production cycle, so sneakerheads need to act fast.
Jordan Brand has a stacked roster of basketball players in college, NBA, and WNBA. So, they cannot go wrong with whoever or however they choose to debut the Air Jordan 40.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" finally returns Saturday after 12 Years.
Charles Barkley told Michael Jordan he would never wear Air Jordans again.
New Balance and Cooper Flagg declare the NBA Draft as "Flagg Day."
Nike launched the Kobe Vault: What does it mean for sneakerheads?
Kobe Bryant's pajamas inspired the Nike Air Force 1 'Soft Yellow' colorway.