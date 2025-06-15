Penny Hardaway's Nike Sneakers Return in 'Triple White' for Summer
It does not matter that Penny Hardaway was never able to win an NBA Championship during his time with the Orlando Magic; the legendary NBA point guard has remained an icon in the sport and sneaker industry for decades.
While younger fans may know him more as the Memphis Tigers basketball coach, each new generation of hoopers gets to enjoy Hardaway's highlight tapes from his time in Orlando and regular releases of his retro basketball shoes.
This Friday, sneakerheads will get a shot at buying some super-clean basketball shoes that are synonymous with Hardaway's amazing career. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Air Foamposite One 'Triple White' colorway.
Release Date
The Nike Air Foamposite One 'Triple White' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, June 20. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The shoes arrive in near full-family sizing: adult ($240), big kid ($190), and little kid ($105) sizes. There will be no toddler/baby sizes available with this drop.
Will these sneakers sell out? It is hard to say, but the $240 price tag is hefty. Especially when Nike and Jordan Brand are releasing a lot of heat this spring and summer. If the kicks sell out, online shoppers can find them on eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Tech Specs
The "Triple White" colorway is more than a clean style; it highlights the silhouette's fluid, rippling design lines. Meanwhile, Hardaway's signature "1 Cent" logo pops off the shoe in black to provide the finishing touch.
The Nike Air Foamposite One first hit the hardwood in 1997. It is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe but still features much of the hooper-approved technology.
What the model lacks in breathability, it makes up for with a full-length Air Zoom cushioning which offers responsive comfort to soften those moon landings.
History
While the Nike Air Foamposite is not part of the signature Penny line, the shoes caught Hardaway's eye during a meeting, and he wore them on the court during the 1996-97 NBA season.
Arizona Wildcats guard Mike Bibby was the first player to debut the shoes during the NCAA Championship game.
The Nike Air Foamposite was rumored to be designed for Chicago Bulls guard Scottie Pippen. But Hardaway's love of the shoe rewrote sneaker history. Once again, fans get to relive the glory days of sneakers and the NBA with the 'Triple White' colorway.
