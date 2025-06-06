Shaq Was "Hurt" When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Rejected Reebok Deal
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has only known success in his professional life — during and after his legendary NBA career. That level of success has built confidence within O'Neal to take on big projects.
One of O'Neal's biggest challenges has been revitalizing Reebok Basketball (which he and Allen Iverson have done successfully).
However, a new Netflix series, Power Moves, shows behind-the-scenes footage of O'Neal struggling to sign a big star to the once-proud brand shortly after taking a leadership position.
In the show, O'Neal makes it clear to his colleagues that his priority was signing Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a sneaker deal.
At the time, Gilgeous-Alexander was at the end of his Converse contract and entering sneaker free agency. Despite his best efforts, O'Neal was unable to land Gilgeous-Alexander.
The cameras were rolling when O'Neal found out Gilgeous-Alexander re-signed with Converse. In fact, the new contract made Gilgeous-Alexander the creative director of Converse Basketball.
Unaccustomed to losing, an exhausted O'Neal confides how much Gilgeous-Alexander's decision affected him.
"Not signing SGA kind of hurt me personally. It's personal because it is a challenge, and I don't like failing. I know we could have definitely made him a megastar. No knock against Converse, but forget him," says O'Neal.
Since then, Converse has unveiled Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature sneaker: the SHAI 001. The basketball shoe still has not officially launched but is scheduled to hit shelves in September 2025 for $130 in adult sizes.
However, there are no hard feelings between O'Neal and Gilgeous-Alexander. O'Neal has gone on to sign WNBA star Angel Reese, NBA rookie Matas Buzelis, and other rising stars in the basketball world.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads can expect to hear more noise from O'Neal and Reebok. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
