Jalen Hurts Visits Jordan Brand at Nike World Headquarters
Since winning his first Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has enjoyed an incredible run of events. One of the most exciting moments took place yesterday.
The Jordan Brand athlete visited Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, on Monday, March 10.
Jordan Brand said in a statement, "Hurts exemplifies the epitome of athletic excellence both on and off the field. His commitment to performance, leadership, and drive for purpose represents the values that Jordan Brand stands for."
As Jordan Brand celebrates 40 Years of Greatness, Hurts has stood out as a perfect embodiment of how the Jumpman has transcended basketball to become the unifying symbol across all sports.
In December, Hurts made headlines when he debuted mismatched Air Jordan cleats and received a fine from the NFL. Jordan Brand promptly paid the fine and said, "You can't ban greatness."
Since Michael Jordan first set the standard for greatness on the court, the Jumpman has continued to inspire athletes like Hurts, who create their own legacy while paying reverence to the Brand's storied history.
Fresh off his Super Bowl victory, Hurts exemplifies that whether on the hardwood, the gridiron, or beyond – greatness is the expectation.
After Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl, Jordan Brand immediately rolled out a Philadelphia-inspired commercial as a tribute to Hurts. Since then, Hurts has worn his "Love, Hurts." sweatshirt, which will be restocked online soon.
Hurts was seen speaking to all levels of the Jordan Brand Family. That included Sarah Mensah (President of Jordan Brand), Larry Miller (Chairman of Jordan Brand Advisory Board), and Howard White (Vice President of Jordan Brand Affairs).
We have five long months until the NFL preseason kicks off, so that gives Hurts and Jordan Brand plenty of time to take a well-deserved victory lap.
