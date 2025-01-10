The Nika Ja 1 "Reverse Scratch" is Still Available Online
Basketball players and fans had to wait almost two years for Ja Morant's second signature sneaker. Their patience for the Nike Ja 2 was rewarded as the model has been well-received among the sneaker community.
However, Morant's sophomore sneaker with Nike has not yet been the smash hit as its predecessor. Originally debuted in 2023, the Nike Ja 1 took the basketball world by storm.
More specifically, the Nike Ja 1 "Reverse Scratch" colorway. Hoops fans of all ages loved the Memphis (or Vancouver) Grizzlies-themed colorway sporting claw marks and team colors.
The "Scratch" colorway quickly sold out on the Nike website and was thought to only be available on sneaker resale platforms.
Luckily for online shoppers, the "Reverse Scratch" colorway has been quietly sitting on shelves this whole time. Athletes and fans can buy the Nike Ja 1 "Scratch" for $130 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
The "Scratch" colorway features a white mesh and synthetic upper, contrasted by black Swoosh logos and claw marks. The University Red heels and Turbo Green midsoles complete the Grizzlies-inspired look.
When it comes to performance, the Nike Ja 1 offers adequate technology. Its forefoot Air Zoom aids in jumping with its exceptional responsiveness. Plus, the plush cushioning in the midsole ensures comfortability upon landing. Lastly, the aggressive traction pattern helps with grip on the hardwood.
Morant first signed a sneaker deal with Nike in May 2019. Spotting his talent and ability to connect with fans, Nike quickly launched Morant's signature sneaker line in Spring 2023. So far, Morant's signature sneaker line has spawned two models, with the Nike Ja 3 expected to launch later this Summer.
If Morant can stay on the basketball court, there is no doubt that his impact will be felt in the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.