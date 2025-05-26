Jaylen Brown Drags Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneakers in Controversial Claim
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has routinely cited Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as an influence over the years. However, Brown has also dragged Bryant into his beef with Nike, with no way of the deceased man defending himself or his sneaker legacy.
Earlier this year, Brown launched his 741 performance apparel brand and went out of his way in the press release to say Bryant was planning on leaving Nike to start his own company in 2019.
There were some reports that Bryant considered leaving Nike, but nothing was ever confirmed by Nike or the Bryant estate.
Bryant died in January 2020 and his Nike contract expired in April 2021. Less than a year later, Vanessa Bryant and Nike struck a long-term deal in March 2022 to continue the iconic signature sneaker line.
In an exclusive interview with Celtics beat reporter Noa Dalzell, Brown escalated his rhetoric against Nike, including an explosive claim against Bryant and his signature sneaker line.
When speaking of his first signature sneaker with 741, Brown touted that consumers got the same shoe he wore during NBA games, which he said was not the case with Bryant and Nike.
"Usually, the athlete is wearing something totally different from what's being sold because they want to increase the margins," Brown said. "Kobe Bryant wasn't wearing the same shoe that you go buy. But you're wearing the same exact shoe that I wear."
Not only does it feel unnecessary for Brown to keep invoking Bryant in his long-standing feud with Nike, but he is also now taking aim at the untarnished legacy of the Nike Kobe line.
Claiming that Bryant quietly wore custom sneakers different from what he personally marketed to fans is highly controversial.
Bryant was known for his legendary work ethic and attention to detail, which extended to his focus on footwear. There are countless stories from Nike's design team about how Bryant pushed them to create the best shoe possible.
Even better, the Nike Kobe line spawned several budget-friendly models to be as inclusive as possible. Performance models were designed for almost every budget, and gave fans extensive customization options on "NikeiD" during the heyday of Nike Basketball.
It also seems easy to disprove, as some of Bryant's game-worn basketball shoes are owned by collectors. Besides special tags for player-exclusive colorways and perhaps custom insoles (which is a common practice among professional athletes), Bryant's shoes had the same tech specs as what fans bought.
It has been over five years since Bryant's untimely death, and his basketball shoes are more popular than ever. The Nike Kobe line has even expanded into football and baseball over the past year, as athletes want to wear the stylish kicks that personify the "Mamba Mentality."
Brown should be commended for forging his path in the footwear industry; that is a remarkable accomplishment that will surely be replicated by other NBA players in the future. But there is no need to pull down Bryant's fan-favorite Nike sneaker line to lift up his new company.
