The Reebok Engine A 'Solar Lime' Brings Energy to Basketball Courts
Reebok is regarded as one of the top names in the sports apparel industry. Bringing a futuristic aesthetic, the brand recently released the Engine A.
This is the first performance basketball shoe in more than a decade. With its latest release, the Engine A – "Solar Lime." The performance model has been worn by NBA and WNBA stars alike.
Reebok continues its momentum in the basketball space and pays homage to the American brand's basketball heritage while bringing new energy and explosive design to the hardwood for the heart of hoops season.
The eye-catching “Solar Lime” colorway announces its arrival in the sneaker space with bold assertiveness, making it a fresh, unique colorway in the world of hoop shoes.
Designed to bring new energy to the hardwood and innovation of a performance basketball shoe, the Engine A “Solar Lime” comes equipped with one-piece molded synthetic upper that offers support in a lightweight and breathable package.
The ERS technology gives supportive cushioning, stability and energy return. The outsole cutouts display the shock-absorbing SuperFloat foam core.
Michael Hesterberg, Director of Design at Reebok, shared a statement about the design inspiration of the Engine A “Solar Lime.”
“The Engine A’s SS25 colorway line-up takes cues from the light and colors we see within a full day, from sunup to sundown.
We looked to the different types of basketball play – whether it be early morning cardio to night games on the blacktop - to put a literal color filter on the silhouette to express motion in a vivid and exciting way,” Hesterberg said.
“The Engine A – Solar Lime pays homage to our past through the electric colors of twilight zone but reimagined as a visual metaphor for ‘night vision’, the colors we see when the sun sets, and other worldly forms of vision may arise,” he added.
“Here, you see other worldly neon and alien greens takeover the mobius design blocking, to create a colorway that pops even on the darkest nights.”
The Engine A. The Reebok Engine A – "Solar Lime " will launch for sale on March 28 for $120 in adult sizes on Reebok.com.
