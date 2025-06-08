Kicks

The Top 10 "Dad Shoes" for Father's Day 2025 Gifts

Ranking the ten best "dad shoes" on sale for Father's Day 2025.

Pat Benson

The Nike Air Monarch IV is among the top choices for Father's Day 2025 gifts.
The Nike Air Monarch IV is among the top choices for Father's Day 2025 gifts. / Nike

Father's Day 2025 is one week away, and it is time to finalize the gifts for the dad in your life. Luckily, men are easy to shop for — especially when it comes to footwear.

One of the best fashion trends in recent years has been the resurgence of "dad shoes." Sneakerheads of all ages like comfortable, old-school kicks that are easy to wear anywhere.

Below are the ten best "dad shoes" on sale for Father's Day 2025. Good luck to all of the last-minute shoppers out there.

10. Nike Vomero 18

Black and white Nike shoes.
The Nike Vomero 18. / Nike

Why We Love It: The Nike Vomero 18 is Nike's "softest, most cushioned ride." That is music to the ears of dads everywhere.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from nine colorways for $155 at Nike.com.

9. Air Jordan 1 Low

Grey and navy Air Jordan sneakers.
The Air Jordan 1 Low. / Nike

Why We Love It: It has been 40 years since Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line took flight, and the Air Jordan 1 continues to age like fine wine.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several styles of the Air Jordan 1 ranging from $120-$185 at Nike.com.

8. adidas Ultraboost 1.0

White and navy adidas shoes.
The adidas Ultraboost 1.0. / adidas

Why We Love It: Ten years ago, the adidas Ultraboost 1.0 changed the game with its unmatched cushion. The running shoe is still a leader in comfort.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from 15 colorways for $180 at adidas.com.

7. adidas Stan Smith

White and green adidas shoes.
The adidas Stan Smith. / adidas

Why We Love It: Stan Smith is more than a tennis legend, he is a sneaker icon. His tennis shoes remain a staple with sneakerheads of all ages.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices starting at just $48 at adidas.com.

6. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14

Blue New Balance shoes.
The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14. / New Balance

Why We Love It: Yes, this is a running shoe. But the performance model's cushioning setup is second to none.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from 14 colorways for $165 at NewBalance.com.

5. New Balance Coco Delray

White and navy New Balance shoes.
The New Balance Coco Delray. / New Balance

Why We Love It: Coco Gauff just won her second Grand Slam title and launched her second signature tennis shoe line. These shoes are built for clutch moments.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $110 at NewBalance.com.

4. On Cloudtilt

White On shoes.
The On Cloudtilt. / Foot Locker

Why We Love It: Swiss sportswear brand On is taking over the footwear industry thanks to incredible performance technology and premium materials. The On Cloudtilt embodies that high standard.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from six colorways for $160 at FootLocker.com.

3. Under Armour Apparition

Silver and white Under Armour shoes.
The Under Armour Apparition. / Under Armour

Why We Love It: The Under Armour Apparition proves that "dad shoes" can be cool, comfortable, and stylish.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways for $110 at UA.com.

2. New Balance Made in USA 990v6

Grey new Balance shoes.
The New Balance Made in USA 990v6. / New Balance

Why We Love It: New Balance's flagship lifestyle shoe features the best materials and craftsmanship of any model on this list.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $200 at NewBalance.com.

1. Nike Air Monarch IV

White and navy Nike shoes.
The Nike Air Monarch IV. / Nike

Why We Love It: The Nike Air Monarch IV sits atop the throne of "dad shoes" and has serious street credit among dads all over the world.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $65 at Nike.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.

More Shoes News

Sun Day Red has ten perfect Father's Day gifts for stylish golf dads.

Caitlin Clark wore $120 Nike sneakers on the Indiana Fever bench.

New Balance dropped a new ad for Coco Gauff's French Open victory.

Shaq was "hurt" when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rejected a Reebok deal.

Charles Barkley told Michael Jordan he would never wear Air Jordans again.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News