The Top 10 "Dad Shoes" for Father's Day 2025 Gifts
Father's Day 2025 is one week away, and it is time to finalize the gifts for the dad in your life. Luckily, men are easy to shop for — especially when it comes to footwear.
One of the best fashion trends in recent years has been the resurgence of "dad shoes." Sneakerheads of all ages like comfortable, old-school kicks that are easy to wear anywhere.
Below are the ten best "dad shoes" on sale for Father's Day 2025. Good luck to all of the last-minute shoppers out there.
10. Nike Vomero 18
Why We Love It: The Nike Vomero 18 is Nike's "softest, most cushioned ride." That is music to the ears of dads everywhere.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from nine colorways for $155 at Nike.com.
9. Air Jordan 1 Low
Why We Love It: It has been 40 years since Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line took flight, and the Air Jordan 1 continues to age like fine wine.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several styles of the Air Jordan 1 ranging from $120-$185 at Nike.com.
8. adidas Ultraboost 1.0
Why We Love It: Ten years ago, the adidas Ultraboost 1.0 changed the game with its unmatched cushion. The running shoe is still a leader in comfort.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from 15 colorways for $180 at adidas.com.
7. adidas Stan Smith
Why We Love It: Stan Smith is more than a tennis legend, he is a sneaker icon. His tennis shoes remain a staple with sneakerheads of all ages.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices starting at just $48 at adidas.com.
6. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14
Why We Love It: Yes, this is a running shoe. But the performance model's cushioning setup is second to none.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from 14 colorways for $165 at NewBalance.com.
5. New Balance Coco Delray
Why We Love It: Coco Gauff just won her second Grand Slam title and launched her second signature tennis shoe line. These shoes are built for clutch moments.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $110 at NewBalance.com.
4. On Cloudtilt
Why We Love It: Swiss sportswear brand On is taking over the footwear industry thanks to incredible performance technology and premium materials. The On Cloudtilt embodies that high standard.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from six colorways for $160 at FootLocker.com.
3. Under Armour Apparition
Why We Love It: The Under Armour Apparition proves that "dad shoes" can be cool, comfortable, and stylish.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways for $110 at UA.com.
2. New Balance Made in USA 990v6
Why We Love It: New Balance's flagship lifestyle shoe features the best materials and craftsmanship of any model on this list.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $200 at NewBalance.com.
1. Nike Air Monarch IV
Why We Love It: The Nike Air Monarch IV sits atop the throne of "dad shoes" and has serious street credit among dads all over the world.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $65 at Nike.com.
